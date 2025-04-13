CBS Sports Sends ‘Higher Upside’ QB Jaxson Dart To Steelers In Latest Mock Draft

The Steelers have been eyeing quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, leading several analysts to think that the team could go that route in the first round. Smoke is seemingly becoming fire after the team hosted Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders last week for a pre-draft visit. But, what if he isn’t on the board when the team picks at 21?

That’s the scenario CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin laid on in his most recent mock draft. Still, despite Sanders being swooped up at nine by the New Orleans Saints, that didn’t detract him from taking another quarterback the team has been linked to.

At 21 overall, Dubin has Pittsburgh selecting Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss. Like Sanders, Dart visited Pittsburgh on an official pre-draft visit in the last few weeks. While only coming in at 50 on his overall board, Dubin outlines that the need may outweigh the value.

“The Steelers once again look to the quarterback position in the mid-to-late first round,” writes Dubin. “It didn’t work out with Kenny Pickett, but Dart has better physical traits and therefore might have higher upside.”

Pickett has often been compared to Dart during this cycle, but I’ve never fully understood the comparison. As Dubin outlines, Dart has better natural gifts as a passer with a far stronger arm and, in my opinion, better pocket presence. One thing that both are and were underrated for is their capability to extend plays and use their legs. Surprisingly, I actually see that as one of Dart’s best tools with his “never say die” mentality on the field.

A lot is still to be known with Dart in terms of processing. Lane Kiffin is known for creating a very simplistic offense for his quarterback, historically keeping them in shotgun for the majority of their snaps. It’s not often on tape you see him go through more than two reads. That’s not to say his processing is slow, but rather that the offense is built to get the ball out fast and provide receivers with one-on-one chances favorable to the quarterback.

You could make the case that Dart is actually the best fit for the Steelers of the group. When he is most effective, it’s with the go-ball. Outside of maybe Jalen Milroe and Cam Ward, he’s got the best long ball in the draft, almost always throwing a catchable ball. For a team with DK Metcalf and George Pickens, winning vertically is a non-negotiable and drafting Dart could certainly fit into that plan.

In short, would Dart be my first choice here? No, there’s a handful of other prospects who I value higher that will likely be available. However, quarterback is the trickiest position to hit in the NFL, so if they have a grade high enough for him to warrant the pick, I’ll never argue with taking a swing.