CBS Sports Analyst Ranks Derrick Harmon The 10th-Best Value Pick In First Round

For a long time, the Pittsburgh Steelers built up their roster and competed for Super Bowl championships by consistently drafting great value across the board. In the final years of Ben Roethlisberger’s window, they got away from that and drafted for need, which caused several missteps with players like Artie Burns and Terrell Edmunds. They have done a great job of marrying need with value in the first round of the last couple drafts, including DT Derrick Harmon last night.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso ranked all 32 picks in reverse order from worst to best value, and he had Derrick Harmon and the Steelers in the No. 10 spot.

“Did anyone have the Steelers adding more to the defensive line on their Bingo card, or, I mean, in their final mock? I didn’t see many, if any at all,” Trappaso wrote. “But this is such a Steelers selection. Keep the defensive line intact with a refined, experienced prospect who utilizes his length well and projects as a three-down rusher who can two-gap against the run and pin his ears back in passing scenarios.

“This represented quality value for Pittsburgh.”

The first part of Trapasso’s analysis is funny, but it is true that very few national media guys were mocking Harmon (or any other defensive tackle) to the Steelers. Quarterback was by far the most common pick, especially in recent weeks. But the local media was overwhelmingly placing defensive tackles as the Steelers first-round selection.

But the value with Harmon is good, if not great. The Steelers were able to stay put despite Kenneth Grant and Walter Nolen going in the 10 picks leading up to their selection at No. 21, and they got the guy they wanted all along.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had Harmon at No. 16 in his top 100 rankings and the second-best defensive tackle in the class, ahead of both Nolen and Grant. NFL.com’s Eric Edholm had him at No. 19 overall.

Some reported partial tears in his rotator cuff and labrum could have something to do with Harmon falling to the Steelers, but Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan said they are extremely comfortable with his medicals.

If that’s the reason he fell, then great. Had the Bengals taken Harmon instead of Shemar Stewart, the Steelers could have had a very tough decision with no real value along the defensive line at No. 21.