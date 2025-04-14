CBS Sports Writer Says Steelers Should ‘Stay Put’ At 21st Overall Pick In NFL Draft

Looking at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ selection at 21st overall, there are many different avenues the team can take in the upcoming draft.

On Monday, CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin made an argument for each NFL team regarding their first-round pick, deciding whether they should trade up, trade down, or stay right where they are. For the Steelers, he argues that they should “stay put.”

“Is Pittsburgh really going to let quarterback go unaddressed until Round 3, when they pick next, if someone like Shedeur Sanders doesn’t slide all the way into their lap?” Benjamin wrote. “They don’t have crazy assets to move up anyway.”

Benjamin does a good job summarizing the Steelers’ current situation here. It sounds like he’d be in favor of Pittsburgh moving up, if not for the team’s lack of assets. The Steelers don’t have a second-round pick, which they sent to Seattle in exchange for DK Metcalf. That means they would probably have to sacrifice their third-rounder to move up. If that’s the route they take, there’s a chance Pittsburgh would have just one pick in the first two days of the draft.

Given the other holes on the roster, that’s not ideal. For one, the defensive line has to be addressed at some point in the first two days. It’s probably the position that needs the most help, in terms of depth on the roster. George Pickens is about to be in the last year of his rookie deal. It could make sense to add another receiver this year as well. The Steelers will also have to make some sort of addition to the running back room.

Pittsburgh does have its other six draft picks, so all of the team’s needs can be addressed. However, the QB situation is a conundrum. It still seems like the Steelers are the best choice for Aaron Rodgers. However, he hasn’t made a decision, which is slowly propping the position up as a bigger and bigger need for Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh could hope that Shedeur Sanders, who the team met with late last week, falls into their lap. However, the Steelers might have competition. The Saints got bad news with their own QB, Derek Carr, last week. They could be an option at No. 9. If the Steelers want to trade up and be sure they land their guy, they’d have to at least move up to No. 8, ahead of New Orleans.

Given their lack of draft capital, that’s probably not the best move. Pittsburgh simply has too many needs to address to sacrifice the amount of assets that moving up would require. If the Steelers stay put, they could still have Jaxson Dart available. Beyond that, the third round will likely have viable options at QB, too. While it won’t be that exciting, staying at the 21st pick is probably the best move the Steelers can make in the first round of the draft.