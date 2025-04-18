Carney: Steelers 2025 Mock Draft (Final Version)

Six days. That’s all that separates us from the start of the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay.

In six days, the endless speculation, debates, and mock drafts will all be over and done.

In the meantime, let me indulge you in one more mock draft: my own. That is, my final seven-round mock draft for the Steelers.

The Steelers have made quite a few moves this offseason. They’ve landed a star receiver in DK Metcalf, addressed cornerback with Darius Slay and Brandin Echols, added depth to the defensive line with Daniel Ekuale and Esezi Otomewu, and added a veteran safety in Juan Thornhill.

Holes still remain on the roster, though. That’s where the seven-round draft will come into play, giving GM Omar Khan, assistant GM Andy Weidl and head coach Mike Tomlin a chance to land some coveted pieces and shore up some areas of need.

As a reminder, this is what I think the Steelers will do, not what I would do. Without further ado, let’s dive into my final mock draft, Version 4.0.

ROUND ONE (21ST OVERALL) – OMARION HAMPTON, RB, NORTH CAROLINA

Analysis: Throughout much of the pre-draft process, I’ve been strongly against a running back in the first round for the Steelers, even after letting Najee Harris walk. But based on the fact that the team brought in nine running backs for pre-draft visits, and some of them were first-round caliber, I’ve come around some on an RB at 21 overall.

Especially if that RB is North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton. I really, truly debated Hampton and Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson here for quite a bit. It’s one of the hardest years to figure out the Steelers’ first-round pick, but Henderson felt too rich at 21. Hampton? Just right.

Hampton can do it all and brings a good combination of power and speed. He would immediately step in as the lead running back, bringing good size at 5116, 216 pounds. He clocked a 4.46 40-yard dash and posted a 9.70 Relative Athletic Score from Kent Lee Platte. During his time at UNC, Hampton led the ACC in carries and yards in both 2023 and 2024 while averaging 5.9 yards per carry each season. He also had 15 rushing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons.

Pairing Hampton with the likes of Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell would give the Steelers a significant boost in the backfield, fitting offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme in the process, too.

Others considered: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State; Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan; Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Previous selections: Jahdae Barron, Texas, DB (Version 1.0), Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State (Version 2.0), Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan (Version 3.0)

Omarion Hampton scouting report

ROUND THREE (83RD OVERALL) – SAVION WILLIAMS, WR, TCU

Analysis: Even with DK Metcalf and George Pickens on the roster together, along with the likes of Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek rounding out the position so far, the Steelers have taken a look at quite a few receivers this offseason. TCU’s Savion Williams is one of them that brings significant intrigue.

He had an informal meeting with the Steelers at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine and later came to Pittsburgh for an official pre-draft visit. Williams is a player who makes some sense for the Steelers due to his size and speed. Last season for the Horned Frogs, Williams hauled in 60 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns. He added 51 carries for 322 yards and six touchdowns.

Williams measured in at 6037, 222 pounds at the Combine and ran a 4.48 40-yard dash.

Steelers Depot’s Jonathan Heitritter compared Williams to a pair of names Steelers fans are familiar with in Cordarelle Patterson and Martavis Bryant. He’s a versatile player who can line up all over. That makes some sense to add to an offense that flat-out needs juice.

Others considered: Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia; Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas; Vernon Broughton, DL, Texas

Previous selections: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse (Version 1.0), Devin Neal, RB, Kansas (Version 2.0), Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State (Version 3.0)

Savion Williams scouting report

ROUND FOUR (123RD OVERALL) – JJ PEGUES, DL, OLE MISS

Analysis: Full disclosure: This is much, much later than I personally feel comfortable waiting on defensive line, but the class is so darn deep and good that the Steelers could get away with it. Landing Ole Miss defensive lineman JJ Pegues here would be a great value pick for the Steelers.

Pegues brings an absurd amount of versatility. A former TE converted to DL, Pegues also served as a short-yardage running back for the Rebels in 2024, rushing for seven touchdowns.

He didn’t have the best testing day at the NFL Scouting Combine, clocking just a 5.15 40-yard dash and a 27.5-inch vertical jump. Those were disappointing numbers considering the athleticism he showed throughout the season. Despite the poor testing numbers, the interest from the Steelers is there. They had a formal meeting with Pegues at the Combine, then hosted him for a pre-draft visit.

Pegues can play up and down the line of scrimmage, and he’s flashed the ability to be a disruptive pass rusher and a stout run defender. He’ll need to answer some of the effort questions that linger on his tape, but he’s a ball of clay with so much untapped potential.

Others considered: Tory Horton, WR, CSU; Cam’Ron Jackson, DL, Florida; Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas

Previous selections: Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State (Version 1.0), Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas (Version 2.0 and Version 3.0)

JJ Pegues scouting report

ROUND FIVE (156TH OVERALL) – KYLE MCCORD, QB, SYRACUSE

Analysis: If the Steelers are going to bypass a QB in the first round, and likely won’t see one worth the squeeze available at No. 83, it would be a great idea to wait until the fifth round to land a quarterback like Syracuse’s Kyle McCord, who visited the Steelers for a pre-draft meeting.

Way back in early February in my first mock draft, I had McCord to the Steelers. After going with Texas’ Quinn Ewers in the last two mocks, I’m back on the McCord train.

McCord won’t find himself in the conversation with the likes of Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart and Will Howard, but he had a great showing at the Shrine Bowl and played his way into closing the gap for that conversation. He doesn’t have the rocket arm, but he’s a good processor, has impressive accuracy and makes good decisions with the football time and time again. He also throws a good deep ball, which fits into Arthur Smith’s scheme.

He might not be that true franchise quarterback, but he has the tools to develop well in a quick-strike passing game while also having the arm and accuracy to push the ball down the field at the next level. He’s also coming off a record-setting season while breaking the ACC passing mark. He has a good season at Ohio State under his belt, too.

Others considered: Kobe King, LB, Penn State; Rylie Mills, DL, Notre Dame; Logan Brown, OT, Kansas

Previous selections: Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech (Version 1.0), JJ Pegues, IDL, Ole Miss (Version 2.0), Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State (Version 3.0)

Kyle McCord scouting report

ROUND SIX (185TH OVERALL, VIA SEAHAWKS) – MALACHI MOORE, S, ALABAMA

Analysis: Just a few short years ago, there was buzz that when Malachi Moore decided to leave Alabama for the NFL, he’d be the next top-flight pick. That hasn’t played out, but that doesn’t mean Moore isn’t talented. In fact, he’s one of the most underrated players in the draft class and could be a legitimate late-round steal.

The Steelers sent the house to the Alabama Pro Day. They were able to get a good look at a guy like Moore, who played in the slot, in the box and at deep safety during his time at Alabama. He’s a high football IQ guy who can wear any hat asked of him within a defensive scheme in the secondary.

He shows up in big games, too. The last time the Steelers took a chance on a high-IQ, versatile former Alabama safety, it worked out quite well. The draft capital will be much cheaper here.

Others considered: Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin; Craig Woodson, S, California; Zeek Biggers, DL, Georgia Tech

Previous selections: Nazir Stackhouse, DL, Georgia (Version 1.o), Craig Woodson, S, California (Version 2.0) — both prior to Seahawks trade, Zeek Biggers, DL, Georgia Tech (Version 3.0)

Malachi Moore scouting report

ROUND SEVEN (229TH OVERALL) – CAM HORSLEY, DL, BOSTON COLLEGE

Analysis: Time and time again throughout the pre-draft process in my mock drafts, I’ve double-dipped at defensive line. I’m doing so again here because I think the Steelers are going to — and quite frankly need to. If they don’t go DL in Round 1, that double-dip becomes all the more important, too.

Boston College’s Cam Horsley would be a nice addition late in the draft as part of that double-dip along the defensive line. He’s a nose tackle who uses his hands and length well, eats up space and plays with a relentless motor to make plays up and down the line of scrimmage.

Horsley impressed at the Shrine Bowl, too. The power is really appealing in Horsley’s game, and Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora even compared him a bit to former Steeler Breiden Fehoko. There’s no guarantee he even makes the team, but on a defensive line needing a boost in talent and some younger pieces, he has a real shot to carve out a role for the Steelers.

Others considered: Xavier Truss, OL, Georgia; Carson Bruener, LB, Washington; Jared Harrison-Hunte, DL, SMU

Previous selections: Carson Bruener, LB, Washington (Version 1.0), Xavier Truss, OL, Georgia (Version 2.0), RJ Mickens, S, Clemson (Version 3.0)

Cam Horsley scouting report