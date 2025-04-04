Carney: Post-Free Agency Steelers 2025 Mock Draft (Version 3.0)

Things moved rather quickly this offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers as GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl worked to plug some holes on the roster.

That includes the big swing at receiver to land DK Metcalf, the move to shore up cornerback with Darius Slay and Brandin Echols, and the additions of experienced bodies along the defensive line in Daniel Ekuale and Esezi Otomewo. But there are still some key needs that remain.

Quarterback is one of those needs, even as the Steelers seem set to land 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They also need a workhorse, durable running back after losing Najee Harris. Receiver behind Metcalf is an underrated need, too, as is safety and defensive line.

Even after the number of moves and new faces brought in, things have gotten a bit clearer regarding needs in the draft. In case you missed my Version 2.0 mock draft, you can check that out here.

Without further ado, let’s dive into my post-free agency mock draft, Version 3.0.

ROUND ONE (21ST OVERALL) – KENNETH GRANT, DL, MICHIGAN

Analysis: Based off what the Steelers didn’t do in free agency, which was land a big-name defensive lineman to hold down the other side of the defensive line opposite Cameron Heyward, the position is at the top of the chart as far as a need for me.

Enter Michigan DL Kenneth Grant. Though the Steelers didn’t have head coach Mike Tomlin or GM Omar Khan as the Michigan Pro Day due to Aaron Rodgers’ visit, Grant remains a popular name for the Steelers. He’s a guy who Heyward threw support behind, calling him an “alien” on the field.

He measured in at 6035, 331 at the Combine with 33 1/2-inch arms and did 22 reps on the bench at 225 pounds. The size is quite good, and the tape is as well. Grant ran a 5.11 40-yard dash, had a 31-inch vertical, an 8’9″ broad jump, and 27 bench reps on the bench. His Relative Athletic Score from Kent Lee Platte came in at 7.29, which isn’t all that great.

The Steelers have been adamant all offseason about shoring up the run defense and finding those run stoppers along the defensive front.

Grant checks that box. He’d be a nice, moldable ball of clay to add to a veteran defense and pair with Heyward and Keeanu Benton moving forward.

Others considered: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss; Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State; Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Previous selections: Jahdae Barron, Texas, DB (Version 1.0), Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State (Version 2.0)

Kenneth Grant scouting report

ROUND TWO (52ND OVERALL) – TRADED AWAY FOR WR DK METCALF

Previous selections: Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo (Version 1.0), Alfred Collins, IDL, Texas (Version 2.0)

ROUND THREE (83RD OVERALL) – JAYLIN NOEL, WR, IOWA STATE

Analysis: Even with the trade for DK Metcalf this offseason, the Steelers still have a significant need at wide receiver moving forward, considering George Pickens is in the final year of his rookie deal and seems unlikely to get a second contract from the Black and Gold.

Behind Metcalf and Pickens, the Steelers still have the likes of Calvin Austin III, Ben Skowronek, and should get contributions from second-year pro Roman Wilson. They still need that big-play threat to build the room with, and that’s where Iowa State receiver Jaylin Noel comes into the picture.

Noel isn’t the biggest guy at 5102, 194 pounds, but he is as athletic as it comes at the receiver position. Noel ran a 4.39 40-yard dash, recorded a 41.5-inch vertical, and a remarkable 11’2″ broad jump. He also had a 4.17-second short shuttle, a 6.82 3-cone and a WR-leading 23 reps on the bench.

Along with his jaw-dropping testing, Noel had a great 2024 season on the field. He finished with 80 receptions for 1,194 yards and eight touchdowns. The Steelers are set to have him for a pre-draft visit, and the interest is real. He can play in the slot or outside and would add a true home run threat to the room as the Steelers continue to reshape it.

Others considered: Savion Williams, WR, TCU; RJ Harvey, RB, UCF; Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

Previous selections: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse (Version 1.0), Devin Neal, RB, Kansas (Version 2.0)

Jaylin Noel scouting report

ROUND FOUR (123RD OVERALL) – QUINN EWERS, QB, TEXAS

Analysis: The Steelers are still waiting for a decision from 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but they are very clearly scouting the quarterbacks and have shown quite a bit of interest in a few of them. One of those quarterbacks in the draft they’ve shown a lot of interest in is Texas’ Quinn Ewers.

Ewers had a formal meeting with the Steelers at the Combine, and he stated that he expects the Steelers will be at his Pro Day, too. Then, the Steelers met with Ewers at his Pro Day, having a meeting the night before with the signal caller and three others.

Ewers has age on his side as he’s just 22 years old entering the NFL. He comes with a great amount of hype, having been the first high-profile NIL player who spent time at Ohio State and Texas. He’s one of the highest-recruited QBs ever, too.

During his career at Texas, Ewers threw for 9,128 Yards, 68 TDs, and 24 INTs. That includes 3,472 yards, 31 TDs, and 12 INTs season in 2024, leading Texas to the College Football Playoff semifinal. He played through an oblique injury all season, too, and still played pretty well on tape.

He’s a talented QB with a good arm and brings some mobility and toughness, too. He needs some additional time to develop and could benefit from sitting for a year and learning from Arthur Smith and Tom Arth.

Others considered: Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas; Tory Horton, WR, CSU; JJ Pegues, IDL, Ole Miss

Previous selections: Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State (Version 1.0), Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas (Version 2.0)

Quinn Ewers scouting report

ROUND FIVE (156TH OVERALL) – OLLIE GORDON II, RB, OKLAHOMA STATE

Analysis: After losing Najee Harris in free agency to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Steelers still need that big, physical, durable running back, and they need to do so without spending a premium draft pick.

That’s where Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II comes into the picture for the Steelers. Pittsburgh has shown a good deal of interest in Gordon, meeting with him at the Senior Bowl, holding a formal meeting with him at the Scouting Combine, and is set to have a pre-draft visit with the franchise.

He has great size at 6013, 226 pounds, but he doesn’t have great speed or explosion, recording a 4.61 40-yard dash and a 34-inch vertical. But he brings durability, toughness and has shown he can handle a heavy workload.

Last season at Oklahoma State, Gordon rushed for just 880 yards and 13 touchdowns on 190 carries, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. That was a precipitous drop-off from the season before, but with his size and production throughout his career, Gordon is a name to watch at running back.

The Steelers have the explosion with Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell in the backfield. They need the hammer now. Gordon checks that box.

Others considered: Upton Stout, DB, Western Kentucky; Kaleel Mullings, RB, Michigan; Kobe King, LB, Penn State

Previous selections: Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech (Version 1.0), JJ Pegues, IDL, Ole Miss (Version 2.0)

Ollie Gordon II scouting report

ROUND SIX (185TH OVERALL, VIA SEAHAWKS) – ZEEK BIGGERS, DL, GEORGIA TECH

Analysis: Going back to the well here along the defensive line and grabbing another versatile, run-stuffing defensive lineman in Georgia Tech’s Zeek Biggers.

Though the Steelers did well to add the likes of Daniel Ekuale, Esezi Otomewo and re-signing Isaiahh Loudermilk in free agency, they need to add more bodies and talent along the defensive line. Biggers checks both of those boxes. He’s a huge defender at 6054, 321 pounds and he can play up and down the line of scrimmage, from 0-tech to 5-tech.

He doesn’t provide much as a pass rusher, but he can be a valuable, early-down defensive lineman who is assignment-sound against the run and nearly immovable off the spot in the run game. He tested quite well for his size, too, with an 8.21 Relative Athletic Score.

Others considered: Logan Brown, OT, Kansas; Tim Smith, DL, Alabama; Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin

Previous selections: Nazir Stackhouse, DL, Georgia (Version 1.o), Craig Woodson, S, California (Version 2.0) — both prior to Seahawks trade

Zeek Biggers scouting report

ROUND SEVEN (229TH OVERALL) – RJ MICKENS, S, CLEMSON

Analysis: The Steelers have been keeping a close eye on the safety position in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it’s been high time we pay attention to that. Even with the presence of Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Juan Thornhill and Miles Killebrew on the roster, there’s still a need for more at the position.

New defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander should get a new toy to work with in the draft, and here I have an experienced player in Clemson’s RJ Mickens, the son of former NFL cornerback Ray Mickens. So, the NFL bloodlines box is checked here.

Across 60 games in college at Clemson, including 30 starts, Mickens posted 229 tackles, 13.5 for loss, seven interceptions, 15 pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

He played nearly 3,000 snaps in college, which is absurd, and became the 10th player in program history to play 60 career games with the Tigers. During the 2024 season alone, Mickens recorded 75 tackles, six tackles for loss, nine passes defensed and two interceptions.

He can play deep safety but has the size at 6000, 199 to play in the box and be a thumper. With that experience in college and the NFL bloodlines knowing what it takes to be a pro, he profiles as a special teams piece quickly. He could be a nice developmental safety to work with moving forward.

Others considered: Xavier Truss, OL, Georgia; Craig Woodson, S, California; Jimmy Horn Jr., WR, Colorado

Previous selections: Carson Bruener, LB, Washington (Version 1.0), Xavier Truss, OL, Georgia (Version 2.0)

RJ Mickens scouting report