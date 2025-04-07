Carney: Five Ideal Prospects For Steelers At Positions Of Need

In just 17 days, the 2025 NFL Draft will get underway in Green Bay, kicking off a three-day spectacle in the NFL calendar. Teams will make big moves, take big swings on key positions, and look to improve their teams from top to bottom across the seven rounds.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be one of those teams looking to make significant upgrades to the roster during the NFL Draft, adding some high-end players at positions of need to help shape not only the 2025 season, but the future as well.

After an interesting offseason to date that included a big trade for wide receiver DK Metcalf, the signing of veteran cornerbacks Brandin Echols and Darius Slay, and the continued pursuit of 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the needs for the Steelers are becoming quite clear.

With that said, I thought it would be a good time to lay out an ideal draft prospect at five key positions of need for the Steelers, taking into account possible draft slot, position value within the class, and scheme fit.

Let’s dive in.

DEFENSIVE LINE — DERRICK HARMON, OREGON

Defensive line is the biggest need for the Pittsburgh Steelers, at least in my book. Cutting Larry Ogunjobi was the right move. Adding the likes of Daniel Ekuale, Esezi Otomewu and re-signing Isaiahh Loudermilk were solid depth moves. But the defensive line needs addressed in a major way in the 2025 NFL Draft.

From all accounts, it’s a great crop of defensive linemen, and the Steelers have a chance at No. 21 overall to add a high-end, impactful defensive lineman. That’s where Oregon’s Derrick Harmon comes in.

He models his game after Cameron Heyward, and getting a chance to learn and grow under Heyward for the next few years would be fantastic for Harmon. He had a great 2024 season at Oregon, brings great physicality, size and athleticism to the trenches, and could be the next building block for the Steelers along the defensive line.

The only real question is if he’ll be there at No. 21 overall for the Steelers to land him. Pittsburgh still needs to check a box and bring him in for a pre-draft visit after head coach Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan weren’t at the Oregon Pro Day, but if he’s a pre-draft visitor in the weeks ahead, he’ll continue to generate buzz as a Steelers’ fit.

QUARTERBACK — JALEN MILROE, ALABAMA

This is where many will get upset, and understandably so. But based on the interest the Steelers have shown in Alabama’s Jalen Milroe so far, and the long-term need at the quarterback position even if they land Aaron Rodgers, landing a guy like Milroe with his elite-level tools would be a home run for the Steelers.

He fits what head coach Mike Tomlin has seemingly been looking for at the position over the years.

Milroe measured in at the Combine at 6017, 217, has a strong right arm and is a dynamic weapon as a runner. He put up some impressive numbers in his career with the Crimson Tide, throwing for 6,016 yards and 45 touchdowns across two full seasons as a starter. He completed 64.3% of his passes, too, but he threw 20 interceptions. His accuracy was a mess at times, raising plenty of concerns, and rightfully so.

Milroe added 1,577 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns, including 726 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024. The athletic traits with Milroe are very impressive. He still has some developing to do as a passer and needs time to sit and learn, but the ability to make something out of nothing with his legs will help him survive early in his career as he continues to develop and grow as a passer. That could fit well in Pittsburgh, especially in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme. Landing that type of talent in the third round and sitting him behind Rodgers and Mason Rudolph could really do wonders for the young quarterback, who has been revered as a great leader at Alabama and has some great moments on tape.

RUNNING BACK — DEVIN NEAL, KANSAS

After losing Najee Harris in free agency, the Steelers did well to land Kenneth Gainwell on a one-year deal, pairing him with Jaylen Warren to provide explosiveness to the backfield in Pittsburgh. But that can’t be the only big addition the Steelers make at the running back position this offseason.

Though there are some experienced veterans still on the market that makes sense like JK Dobbins and Nick Chubb, the draft is the way to go for the Steelers. They’ve shown some interest in running backs so far, but one that fits well with what the Steelers are seemingly looking for at running back is Kansas’ Devin Neal.

Neal doesn’t have great long speed, testing at a 4.58 in the 40-yard dash, but his tape is very intriguing.

During his time in Lawrence, Neal averaged 5.7 yards per carry and was one of the most explosive playmakers in college football over the last few seasons. He brings good size, too, measuring in at 5106, 220 pounds. There’s versatility, burst, and speed all over Neal’s tape. He produced time and time again.

Neal has good footwork and vision, too, and can be a useful third-down back with his pass-catching and pass-protecting abilities. He profiles as a solid fit in a backfield with Warren and Gainwell as a guy who could be had in the fourth round for the Black and Gold.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE — HOLLIN PIERCE, RUTGERS

Long-time starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. signed a massive deal in free agency with the Tennessee Titans, and veteran swing tackle Calvin Anderson has yet to be re-signed. So, with Broderick Jones sliding over to left tackle and second-year pro Troy Fautanu set to start at right tackle, the Steelers have a depth need at offensive tackle.

Ideally, a depth tackle who can play both sides and in the fifth or sixth round.

That’s where Rutgers’ Hollin Pierce comes into the fold. Pierce is a big, hulking presence (6083, 341) at offensive tackle and is quite the story.

A walk-on at Rutgers, Pierce worked his way into the starting lineup for the Scarlet Knights in 2021 and never looked back. Pierce started 24 games at right tackle his first two seasons and then started the next 26 games at left tackle in 2023 and 2024. He did so under the guidance of former New York Giants offensive line coach Pat Flaherty, giving himself a great resume boost entering the draft with a great deal of experience playing on both sides.

He’d be a nice swing tackle presence behind Jones and Fautanu, and could even theoretically work his way into a starting role depending on what happens at the position in 2025 and beyond.

SAFETY — CRAIG WOODSON, CALIFORNIA

The Steelers have been doing quite a bit of work on the safety position this offseason ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. New position coach Gerald Alexander put South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori through position drills at the Gamecocks’ Pro Day, and the Steelers later hosted him for a pre-draft visit. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin put Georgia’s Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson through drills at UGA’s Pro Day, too.

Plus, Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan were at Notre Dame’s Pro Day, where Xavier Watts was present. So, they’re keeping an eye on safeties and doing quite a bit of work there.

One name that makes a great deal of sense at a position that might not be viewed as that big of a need is Cal’s Craig Woodson, who played under Alexander with the Golden Bears. Woodson stated Alexander taught him the game in college after Alexander recruited him and coached him as a freshman.

Now, Woodson is on the cusp of the NFL. He makes a great deal of sense for the Steelers late in the draft, slotting behind the likes of Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Juan Thornhill and Miles Killebrew to continue developing for a potentially bigger role in 2026.

Have thoughts on the five ideal prospects I listed here for the Steelers based on possible draft slot, position value within the class, and scheme fit? Drop a comment below letting me know your thoughts.