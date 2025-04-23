Bryant McFadden’s ‘Perfect’ Steelers Seven-Round Mock Draft

Former Pittsburgh Steelers CB and two-time Super Bowl champ Bryant McFadden put together a seven-round mock draft live on air during CBS Sports HQ yesterday with some brief analysis on each pick. He dubbed it a “perfect” Steelers draft. I will let you guys be the judge of that.

Without further ado, here are McFadden’s selections.

R1:21 – QB Shedeur Sanders/Colorado (6014/212)

The Steelers have shown interest in Sanders during the process and Mike Tomlin seems to like him a lot. Though many think he is laying a massive smokescreen, McFadden is buying the smoke (as I did in my final mock).

The need for a quarterback is obvious and they should take a significant swing every year until they find the right one. If they have a first-round grade on a quarterback, they should take one of them if available.

Here’s McFadden’s analysis.

“If you’re the Pittsburgh Steelers and he’s there at 21, you gotta go take him because he’s done nothing but win ball games every step of the way throughout his collegiate career,” McFadden said. “For Pittsburgh, you can’t continue to put bandaids on injuries that need surgery. So find a way to go ahead and rectify the potential quarterback of the future. Move forward, build around him.”

He also mentioned that having Aaron Rodgers ahead of him for his rookie season would be a great situation.

Shedeur Sanders Scouting Report

R3:83 – RB Kaleb Johnson/Iowa (6010/224)

Surprisingly waiting one more round for a defensive lineman, McFadden opted for a running back who many think will be long gone by No. 83 overall in the third round. He had a pre-draft visit with the Steelers and fits what they normally like in the position. While several of the backs they had visits with are smaller speedsters, Johnson is a bigger guy with all-around capabilities.

Here is McFadden’s analysis.

“The thing I love about this potential relationship with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kaleb, he could coexist rather nicely with a guy like Jaylen Warren or Kenneth Gainwell,” McFadden said. “A bigger back, but he exercises patience when he runs the football. He has a little bit of a Le’Veon Bell style of play because he’s so patient.”

If Johnson is still around at No. 83, this would be great value. I still don’t know if I would go this route if they end up passing on a DL in the first round.

Kaleb Johnson Scouting Report

R4:123 – DT Joshua Farmer/FSU (6032/305)

Yet another pre-draft visitor, Farmer has long arms and the right frame to hold up at multiple spots along the Steelers’ defensive front. If he makes it to No. 123, this wouldn’t be the worst value given how long the Steelers waited for a D-lineman in this scenario. He was relatively disruptive over the last two seasons with a combined 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

“The thing I love about him, he’s a big body. He has nimble quick feet and adding depth to the defensive line is clearly a huge necessity for the Pittsburgh Steelers,” McFadden said. “He’s not a one-trick pony. He’s not just exceptional against the running game, but he does a great job in putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.”

His length and versatility would be welcomed additions to the Steelers’ defensive front.

Joshua Farmer Scouting Report

R5:156 – WR Tai Felton/Maryland (6011/183)

WR coach Zach Azzanni was active on the Pro Day trail which means the Steelers probably will add a receiver at some point in the draft. At nearly 6-1 and with a 4.37-second 40-yard dash, Felton is an athletic receiver with a decent frame that has plenty of upside.

Despite his speed, he didn’t display the ability to consistently burn defenses deep and he might have trouble in the Steelers’ offense as he’s not the greatest blocker. But the Steelers (and Tomlin) do have a history of taking Maryland players.

“He can play inside, he can play outside and he can take the top off of coverages,” McFadden said. “He’s a difference maker.”

It’s not a bad idea to stock up the receiving corps with George Pickens on the final year of his deal and DK Metcalf the only long-term solution at the moment.

Tai Felton Scouting Report

R6:185 – DT Yahya Black/Iowa (6056/336)

Black is another pre-draft visitor. His massive frame suggests he would be a defensive tackle, but he has 35-inch arms and could hold up anywhere along the defensive front if he gets in an NFL weight room and sheds a bit of that weight. He was listed much lighter during his time at Iowa. He wouldn’t contribute right away, but he is an intriguing project with freaky dimensions.

“Another enforcer in the defensive front, great Iowa Hawkeye,” McFadden said. “If you know anything about Iowa defensively, they know how to play football the right way on all three levels. Yahya was the anchor for their defense.”

I have had Black earmarked as my late-round option to double dip on the defensive line if the Steelers go with one in the first round. With McFadden waiting until the fourth round, this might be a bit light on DL help in most people’s minds.

Yahya Black Scouting Report

R7:229 – CB Tommi Hill/Nebraska (6004/213)

McFadden didn’t offer analysis here, but Hill was at the Senior Bowl and had a decent week in Mobile. A foot injury held him out of workouts at his Pro Day.

Hill has a thick frame for the position and he’s built to play press corner. His has plenty of athleticism to carry receivers deep and uses an aggressive playstyle in coverage that can be boom or bust for his success. He is worth a shot in the seventh round with a chance to develop into a decent man corner. His 32 7/8-inch arms fit with what the Steelers have looked for lately in the position.

Tommi Hill Scouting Report