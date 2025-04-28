Bryant McFadden Sees Shades Of LaMarr Woodley In Jack Sawyer

The Pittsburgh Steelers had several weaknesses going into the 2025 NFL Draft, such as the defensive line and running back. They managed to target their biggest needs but also made a few surprising picks. Taking Ohio State edge rusher Jack Sawyer in the fourth round might have been the biggest surprise. That position is a strength for the Steelers, so it was curious to see them target Sawyer. However, Bryant McFadden likes Sawyer’s fit in Pittsburgh, comparing him to former Steeler LaMarr Woodley.

“We drafted LaMarr Woodley years ago when I was there, in the second round,” McFadden said Monday on the Pushing the Pile podcast. “He was like a hand-in-the-dirt edge rusher for Michigan his entire career. Never stood up, and he was a bit heavier than Jack [Sawyer]. He probably was not as athletic as Jack, but they coached him up, and he had a phenomenal career for us. Had a great NFL career in totality.

“So, that’s the thing. I never really questioned what Pittsburgh sees when they identify outside rushers for their system and interior defensive linemen, because they usually hit on those guys. LaMarr Woodley is basically who Jack Sawyer is. Lacks athleticism, a bit stiff in the hips, but he came to Pittsburgh, became an outside rusher and had an outstanding career, along with winning a Super Bowl.”

Woodley was a second-round pick by the Steelers in 2007. He was with them until after the 2013 season, when the team released him. However, he had a solid career in Pittsburgh, posting 57 sacks, nine forced fumbles, and five interceptions. Woodley and James Harrison were a ferocious duo rushing off the edge in Pittsburgh.

Will Sawyer have that kind of career? It’s far too early to tell. McFadden believes there are shades of Woodley in Sawyer. However, they aren’t exactly the same.

Sawyer didn’t participate in testing throughout the pre-draft process. That’s probably because he knew he wouldn’t test well. His lack of athleticism is one of his biggest weaknesses. McFadden believes Woodley was less of an athlete than Sawyer, but that isn’t necessarily true.

Woodley’s Relative Athletic Score coming out of college was an 8.76 out of 10, according to Math Bomb. He also scored a great explosion grade. That’s pretty good. However, he did test as a defensive end, which affects his athletic score. If he tested as a linebacker, his score might’ve been lower.

It still might not be fair to say that Woodley was a poor athlete, at least when coming out of Michigan. The Steelers did a good job molding him into an outside linebacker. Similarly, Sawyer lined up along the defensive line in college. Maybe they’ll have similar success developing him. Sawyer made some big plays rushing the passer in college.

Sawyer might not ever be the pass rusher that Woodley was, though. His lack of athleticism could impact that, but his arm length might also be an issue. Sawyer’s arms measured in at just under 32 inches. He’s 6’4” and around 260 pounds. For his size, that arm length isn’t ideal. His ceiling as a pass rusher is questionable in the NFL, although he looks to be a solid run defender.

Woodley’s arm length was similar, coming in at 31 inches at his Pro Day. However, the big difference is that Woodley also measured 6’1″. While his frame being smaller isn’t great, it made his short arms less of a problem. His leverage was different compared to Sawyer’s.

While they aren’t the exact same player, McFadden’s point about Woodley and Sawyer comes across well enough. Despite his lack of athleticism and poor arm length, Sawyer might never reach Woodley’s heights, but he could develop into a capable NFL outside linebacker. Those factors don’t automatically mean he won’t succeed in the NFL.