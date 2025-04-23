Bryan: 2025 Steelers Mock Draft – Final Version

It’s now time to release the final version of my Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 mock draft and once again this year, it is my only offering of the offseason.

As usual, I have adhered to several historical principles related to past Steelers drafts when putting my final mock together. One of those is making sure I pay close attention to players who played in or were invited to the annual college All-Star games, as we’ve seen the Steelers draft quite a few of those players from various rounds over the years. Obviously, our annual Pro Day tracker was closely followed in addition to the reports of which players came in for pre-draft visits.

In addition to providing my guess for every round, I also included four other players I considered while building this one and only mock so you can see where my head was while putting it together. As usual, my primary goal is to have several of the 30 total players listed below ultimately wind up being selected by the Steelers.

Due to me being so busy with the site once again this year and not being much of a fan of doing mocks these days, I only managed to do just one this year. I apologize for that.

I invite everyone to post their final mocks in the comments below and hope all of you enjoyed our pre-draft coverage this year. We look forward to covering the real thing for you beginning Thursday evening. Don’t forget to get entered into our annual mock draft contest as well.

If you would like to take a look back at my 2024 final mock draft for the Steelers, you can do so by following the link below.

Bryan: 2024 Steelers Mock Draft: Version 1.0 – Final Version

DISCLAIMER: AS USUAL, THIS IS WHAT I THINK THE STEELERS MIGHT DO IN THE DRAFT, NOT WHAT I WOULD DO.

ROUND 1 (#21 OVERALL): DERRICK HARMON/DT – OREGON – 6044, 313 LBS.

For quite a while now I have had a firm belief that the Steelers will ultimately take a defensive lineman in the first round and that was even before team president Art Rooney II said in January that one of the primary offseason goals was to strengthen the team’s run defense. While there has been a ton of chatter about the Steelers possibly selecting a quarterback in the first round on Thursday night, I really wonder if that will ultimately happen. It could, I suppose, and especially if Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders falls down to the Steelers at 21st overall. I’m not total sure that will ultimately happen, however.

Personally, and for quite a while now, I have had the Steelers first round pick this year narrowed down to Harmon and Michigan DT Kenneth Grant. Grant, in my opinion, is a slightly better run defender than Harmon is. However, Grant is more of a nose tackle and a player that aligns mostly in the A and B-gaps. Harmon, on the other hand, mostly aligns in the B-gap and over the tackle. If the Steelers are serious about kicking DT Keeanu Benton outside moving forward, Grant would probably make more sense. If, however, the plan is to allow Benton to continue to be the nose in the team’s base defense moving forward, Harmon makes a lot more sense than Grant does.

Harmon and Grant both check a lot of boxes when it comes to them possibly being first round picks this year. The Steelers brass did not go to Harmon’s Oregon Pro Day, but they did bring him in for a pre-draft visit. While Grant did not make a pre-draft visit, the Steelers brass reportedly had a pre-Pro Day dinner with several Michigan players before rushing back to Pittsburgh to host free agent QB Aaron Rodgers. One must assume that Grant was at that dinner. The brass would have likely stayed for that Michigan Pro Day had the Rodgers meeting not come up.

Harmon exits college with obvious warts. His missed tackle percentage, in my opinion, is the biggest one of those warts. He left a lot of sacks and tackles for loss on the field in college, so he’ll certainly need to clean that up at the NFL level. Harmon is still young, and I feel he has a higher ceiling than Grant. The Steelers should be able to get Harmon on the field right away as a rookie should he wind up being their selection. If he can become an even better run defender than he was in college and clean up his missed tackle percentage, he could very well wind up being one of the Steelers best first round selections since OLB T.J. Watt.

The Steelers haven’t selected a defensive lineman in the first round of a draft since DT Cameron Heyward in 2011. With Heyward now winding down his long NFL career, it’s probably time for the Steelers to break that long streak.

If the Steelers don’t select a defensive lineman in the first round, and they don’t add another day-two pick, it’s a little bit frightening to think what might remain on the board at that position group come their 83rd overall selection.

Others Considered: QB Shedeur Sanders, QB Jaxson Dart, DT Kenneth Grant, S Nick Emmanwori

College Bio: https://goducks.com/sports/football/roster/derrick-harmon/16823

Draft Profile: 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Oregon DT Derrick Harmon

RAS Profile: https://ras.football/ras-information/?PlayerID=27289&ovl=Oregon

ROUND 3 (#83 OVERALL): WILL HOWARD/QB – OHIO STATE – 6042, 236 LBS.

Should the Steelers bypass the quarterback position in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Howard would make a nice flyer at the position in the third round.

While the Steelers did not bring Howard in for a pre-draft visit, they did have heavy brass attendance at his Ohio State pro day. In fact, even OC Arthur Smith was there along with HC Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan. Howard was also a Senior Bowl participant during the offseason, so the Steelers got to know him very well throughout the pre-draft process.

Howard is one of the bigger quarterbacks in this year’s draft class and one of the most experienced coming out of college with 44 starts. His career college record was 30-14 between Ohio State and Kansas State and he was 27-7 over his final three seasons as well.

Howard checks all but one of the boxes on the old Bill Parcells’ list of seven things to look for when it comes to a college quarterback entering the draft. Howard was an accurate passer in 2024 at Ohio State and even posted a FBS-best 70 percent completion rate on non-screens in 2024, according to Dane Brugler of The Athletic. Howard also ranked No. 2 in FBS in 2024 with eight completions of 50 yards or more, according to Brugler.

On throws of 30 air yards or more in 2024, Howard completed 52.4-percent of his 21 attempts and that was fifth-best in FBS of all quarterbacks with at least ten such attempts. A whopping 90-percent of those pass attempts were deemed catchable, according to Sports Info Solutions. Howard also completed 77.8 percent of 18 pass attempts in 2025 that weren’t in shotgun. A total of 76.5 percent of Howard’s pass attempts off play action were also completed and those included an average throw depth of 8.4 yards.

Howard probably projects best as an initial NFL backup as a rookie with potential to maybe become a starter in the right offensive system. He should enter the NFL with a solid floor and with a ceiling yet to be reached. Howard seems well worth a third-round selection this year.

Others Considered: RB Dylan Sampson, QB Tyler Shough, RB DJ Giddens, RB Devin Neal

College Bio: https://ohiostatebuckeyes.com/sports/football/roster/will-howard/11068

Draft Profile: 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Ohio State QB Will Howard

RAS Profile: https://ras.football/ras-information/?PlayerID=27185&ovl=Ohio+State

ROUND 4 (#123 OVERALL): RJ HARVEY/RB – CENTRAL FLORIDA – 5080, 205 LBS.

The Steelers brought several running backs in for pre-draft visits this spring and Harvey was included in that group. Harvey was also a Senior Bowl participant this offseason.

While an older (24) running back when it comes to this year’s draft class, Harvey is the most explosive of the group when it comes to both 10 plus (7.4-percent) and 20-plus yard runs. The Steelers have lacked an explosive running back for several years now so Harvey could help in that area in a platoon with RB Jaylen Warren.

In total, Harvey rushed for 3,792 yards and 43 touchdowns on 579 carries in college. He also chipped in 61 receptions for another 720 yards and four touchdowns at Central Florida.

Harvey will need to improve as a pass protector at the NFL level if he wants an increased role in the backfield. He will also need to shore up his ball security as he had six total fumbles the last two seasons.

Considered undersized at 5’8”, Harvey is well put together and sturdy. Other than his height and weight, Harvey checks all of the other boxes when it comes to what the Steelers look for in drafting running backs.

Harvey was a team captain at Central Florida so that is another box checked for him. He also dabbled some as kickoff returner in college and averaged 16.4 yards per return on seven attempts for 115 yards.

Others Considered: RB Bhayshul Tuten, RB Devin Neal, CB Bilhal Kone, DT Jamaree Caldwell

College Bio: https://ucfknights.com/sports/football/roster/player/rj-harvey

Draft Profile: 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Central Florida RB R.J. Harvey

RAS Profile: https://ras.football/ras-information/?PlayerID=27102&ovl=Central+Florida

ROUND 5 (#156 OVERALL): DONT’E THORNTON JR./WR – TENNESSEEE – 6045, 205 LBS.

While the 2025 NFL Draft class isn’t particularly great at the wide receiver position, there are several day-three prospects that should be deemed as nice upside players. One of those wide receivers this year is Thornton out of Tennessee by way of Oregon.

Thornton’s raw measurables are great and very enticing. He registered a RAS score of 9.85, although he didn’t do the short shuttle or three-cone drills during the pre-draft process.

Thornton is a very raw prospect overall as he was mostly used and excelled as a deep threat in college. His route tree and route running will need a lot of work at the NFL level and thus it’s hard to imagine him continuing a ton as a rookie. He mostly lined up wide in college.

Production wise, Thornton registered just 65 receptions for 1,426 yards and 10 touchdowns in his four college seasons. He had just 94 total targets in those four seasons as well. In his career, 26 of his 65 receptions came in 2024 and he led the FBS with 25.4 yards per catch, for whatever that is worth. On pass attempts his way of more than 20 yards in 2024, he caught seven of 10 targets. He also had seven total drops over four seasons.

Thornton is a willing and able blocker in the run game and that’s a plus. He wasn’t a huge special teams asset in college outside of some kickoff and punt returns, however, so that’s a minus for him. In short, he is a one-trick pony that can block as he enters the NFL. It’s a great trick, but it will more than likely keep his draft stock down.

Inexperience and all, Thornton was selected to the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl following his senior season and that’s worth noting.

During the pre-draft process, Thornton’s Pro Day included Steelers wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni being present. Azzanni even put Thornton through drills during his pro day session. Both of those things are very notable.

While Thornton wasn’t brought in for a pre-draft visit these last several weeks, that might be because they had a good handle on him already thanks to the Shrine Bowl, the Scouting Combine and his Pro Day.

If the Steelers draft Thornton, he will need to work hard at becoming a more well-rounded wide receiver during his rookie season. By Year Two, he might be able to see a considerable amount of playing time if he can quickly progress his overall game.

Others Considered: S Hunter Wohler, OLB Barryn Sorrell, CB BJ Adams, WR Isaac TeSlaa

College Bio: https://utsports.com/sports/football/roster/dont-e-thornton-jr-/20133

Draft Profile: 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Tennessee WR Don’t’e Thornton Jr.

RAS Profile: https://ras.football/ras-information/?PlayerID=27517&ovl=Tennessee

ROUND 6 (#185 OVERALL): JORDAN HANCOCK/DB – OHIO STATE – 6001, 195 LBS.

Hancock enters this year’s draft as a very athletic defensive back but one with uncertainty when it comes to a specific position he can play the best. Consider him a jack of several positions but a master of none of them.

During his time at Ohio State, Hancock played some nickel cornerback, outside cornerback and even both safety positions. Most of his snaps in college, however, came at nickel cornerback and free safety positions. He also logged some special teams time in college as well.

Hancock’s RAS score this offseason as a cornerback was a lofty 9.82. Looking at his same measurements as a free safety, the score drops a little down to 9.33.The Steelers do like those high RAS players and especially ones that come out of Power 4 Conference schools.

Hancock was invited to the Senior Bowl this offseason, but he turned down that invitation due to Ohio State’s long playoff run. The fact that he was invited means a lot just the same.

Despite his nice athletic measurable and position flexibility, Hancock is largely a stiff player and thus his testing numbers seem muted on tape. He is a physical and competitive player, however. He is a willing tackler and even improved in that area throughout his college career. The same goes for his coverage skills, which still need a lot of work upon entering the NFL.

Hancock’s college production on the stat sheets wasn’t eye-popping overall. In total, he was credited with 98 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, 16 passes defensed, and three interceptions in his four college seasons. Most of those stats came in his final two seasons, however. He also started just 22 games at Ohio State while appearing in 41 in total.

The Steelers could use a position versatile defensive back in this year’s draft class and if they only make six selections in total, Hancock wouldn’t be a bad shot in the sixth or seventh round. At the very least, Hancock should be able to contribute on special teams as a backup if he were to find himself on the 53-man roster.

Others Considered: CB Justin Walley, OLB Elijah Roberts, DT Nazir Stackhouse, DT Yahya Black

College Bio: https://ohiostatebuckeyes.com/sports/football/roster/jordan-hancock/10998

Draft Profile: 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Ohio State DB Jordan Hancock

RAS Profile: https://ras.football/ras-information/?PlayerID=27327&pos=CB&wu=&ovl=Ohio+State

ROUND 7 (#229 OVERALL): CARSON BRUENER/ILB – WASHINGTON – 6012, 227 LBS.

How can we not have a Steelers’ mock draft that includes a super easy dot-connect to the organization and especially one that is the son of a former player and current team scout?

While inside linebacker isn’t a huge positional need for the Steelers this year, Bruener’s play on special teams might come in quite handy if the Steelers were to draft him.

A one-year starter at Washington, Bruener, son of former Steelers TE Mark Bruener who is now a longtime scout for the organization, registered 104 tackles in 2024. Despite only logging one start in 2023, the younger Bruener still managed to log 86 total tackles in 15 games. He logged just over 300 total tackles in college, which is an impressive amount.

As an off-the-ball linebacker, Bruener is more of straight-line, downhill player. He’s not great in coverage, however, even though he did register five interceptions in college to go along with 14 passes defends.

While not the most athletic specimen when it comes to his college tape, Bruener’s pre-draft measurables still resulted in a RAS score of 8.85.

Bruener was a team captain at Washington in 2024 and is regarded as a very smart defensive player with impeccable character.

The addition of Bruener via the draft could ultimately allow the Steelers to move on from ILB Mark Robinson. At the very least, Bruener could be a fifth inside linebacker on the 53-man roster that requires him to be a core special teams player. ILB Tyler Matakevich essentially filled that role for the Steelers in 2024 in addition to the time he spent early in his career in Pittsburgh after the team drafted him.

Others Considered: OLB Johnny Walker Jr. TE CJ Dippre, TE Gavin Bartholomew, S Donovan McMillon

College Bio: https://gohuskies.com/sports/football/roster/carson-bruener/15944

Draft Profile: 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: WASHINGTON LB Carson Bruener

RAS Profile: https://ras.football/ras-information/?PlayerID=27288&pos=&wu=&ovl=Washington