Browns Insider Believes Team Is ‘Really, Really High’ On Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a bad spot at quarterback. They don’t have a franchise signal caller, and it looks like Aaron Rodgers is their best option for the 2025 season. They did try to find Ben Roethlisberger’s successor in the 2022 draft in Kenny Pickett.

However, that didn’t work out. Now, Pickett finds himself with the Cleveland Browns, potentially being their starter this season. Despite his previous failures, Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot believes Cleveland really likes Pickett.

“The way that everyone talked up Kenny Pickett at the NFL annual meeting, the way Kenny Pickett is talking about himself, I think the Browns are hoping to catch lightning in a bottle with him, in the same way some of these other teams have with former first-round picks who show promise early on, but needed a change of scenery, needed a different environment to operate in,” Cabot said Tuesday on Talking Heads on 92.3 The Fan. “I think they are really, really high on Kenny Pickett.”

In recent years, the NFL has seen a few former first-round quarterbacks play well after dealing with struggles. Baker Mayfield, Ryan Tannehill, and Sam Darnold are all good examples. While those three players didn’t pan out with their original teams, they found varying degrees of success elsewhere.

However, it’s tough to envision Pickett following in their footsteps. Players like Mayfield and Darnold were seen as surefire top picks in their respective draft class. They had all the potential to be franchise guys. Unfortunately for the Steelers, that wasn’t the case with Pickett. The 2022 quarterback class was extremely weak, and the Steelers over-drafted Pickett because of their need under center.

Just look at where the next quarterback was taken after Pickett in 2022. It was Desmond Ridder, selected in the third round. Quarterbacks come at a premium in the draft, but that wasn’t the case in 2022. That’s because most of them didn’t have star potential.

While Pickett could still maybe be a decent player, he might not be “lightning in a bottle” for the Browns, who have a ton of issues. Pickett didn’t look like a stud during the little time he was on the field with the Philadelphia Eagles, and they arguably had the best roster in the NFL. Why would things change with the Browns, who notoriously haven’t been able to develop quarterbacks?

Although the Browns are hoping for the best with Pickett, it feels extremely unlikely that he’s their quarterback of the future. The issue with Pickett has been that he doesn’t have one elite trait. His arm talent isn’t amazing, he’s not a phenomenal athlete, and he’s not an elite processor. Maybe he’ll find his footing in Cleveland, but history is not on his side.