Brian Batko Is ‘Not Even Sure’ Robert Woods Will Make Week 1 Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver room should look different in 2025, compared to 2024. The Steelers kicked their offseason off in explosive fashion, trading for DK Metcalf just before free agency began. Considering that Roman Wilson is practically entering his rookie season, that will also be a jolt to the room. The Steelers did make one more addition after the draft, picking up Robert Woods.

Even though they didn’t draft a receiver, the room now looks pretty crowded. With that in mind, Steelers insider Brian Batko isn’t confident in Woods’ chances of making the team.

“I think it’s more of insurance in case a [George] Pickens trade still comes along,” Batko said, speaking on 93.7 The Fan on Tuesday. “… If all things remain the same, I’m not even sure if [Robert] Woods is gonna make the team.”

Robert Woods has played a lot of quality football throughout his career. However, that quality hasn’t been especially prevalent lately. Woods is heading into his 13th year in the NFL, and he’s a late bloomer. In his sixth year in the league, Woods finally surpassed the 1,000-receiving-yard mark in 2018. He did it again the year after, but has now finished with less than 600 receiving yards in each of the last four seasons.

Batko used the word ‘insurance’ to describe Woods, which feels fitting. Another Steelers insider, Ray Fittipaldo, claimed Woods may be insurance for Roman Wilson. Batko argues that Woods could be here in case Pickens gets traded, which could be a possibility. For now, it doesn’t seem likely.

Looking at the Steelers’ depth chart, it feels like it will be tough for Woods to find a route towards significant playing time. Pickens and Metcalf will start opposite each other on the outside. Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson look like the WR3 and WR4, respectively. After that, Woods will have to try and beat guys like Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek for a roster spot.

That could be a tough scenario. Both Miller and Skowronek are familiar with the franchise and know the system. Robert Woods still has talent and can contribute. However, the 2024 season was his career’s worst statistically. Woods had just 20 receptions for 203 yards. Getting up there in terms of age, and in a potential fight for a roster spot, it certainly could be tougher for Robert Woods to make the roster than some of his new teammates.