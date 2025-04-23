Brett Keisel To Announce Day Three Draft Pick From Ireland

It was already announced last week that Pittsburgh Steelers HOF WR Lynn Swann would announce the team’s third-round pick. Now we know that former Steelers DE Brett Keisel will also be announcing a pick. He won’t be on site in Green Bay like Roger Goodell or Swann in the first and third rounds. Instead, he will be at Croke Park in Ireland to announce a pick on Day Three.

The Steelers are set to play the NFL’s first ever regular season game in Ireland this upcoming season. The opponent has not yet been revealed, but should be in a couple weeks around the time that the 2025 schedule release happens.

Keisel was a seventh-round pick to the Steelers in 2002. He was the 242nd overall pick that year. To put that in perspective, the Steelers’ final pick this year is No. 229.

While it would be symbolic to have Keisel announce the seventh-round pick, many of the eyeballs are turned away from the draft that late into the broadcast. I would guess that Keisel announces the fourth or fifth round pick at the latest. They didn’t specify Day Three, so I suppose there is an outside chance that he could announce a Day Two pick in the event the Steelers end up making a trade. But as it stands now, both picks over the first two days are spoken for.

“It’s a great honor to do this,” Keisel said via Teresa Varley on Steelers.com. “…I love that team. I’m so grateful that they drafted me in 2002.”

The Steelers have drafted some fine players in the fourth round as of late. The last three drafts brought them Mason McCormick, Nick Herbig and Calvin Austin III. The 2025 NFL Draft isn’t very great at the top, but it’s thought of as a deep class that has talent well into the fourth and even fifth rounds at certain positions. There should still be some solid running backs and defensive linemen on the board, for example.

If the Steelers forgo drafting a quarterback in the first round, there is a decent chance that Keisel could be announcing a quarterback selection if he does end up being in charge of the fourth-round pick. Maybe somebody like Quinn Ewers, Kyle McCord or Will Howard in that spot could make sense.

Either way, the fans in Ireland will get a chance to be a part of Steelers history and Da Beard will be there to facilitate it. Along with Keisel, Tom McCormack will announce one of their Day Three picks as the Steelers’ International Fan of the Year.