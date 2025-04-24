Breer: Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka Has ‘Done Really Well’ For Steelers

If there’s a wild card for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft night, it could be Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer shares that Egbuka has endeared himself well to Pittsburgh, though Breer maintains quarterback or defensive line is more likely in the first round. Breer shared the comment in reference to trade rumors over WR George Pickens with Egbuka a potential immediate replacement.

“An intention to [consider trading Pickens] so would be one way to explain the amount of work they’ve done on Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka, whom I’ve heard has done really well for the Steelers (though I still think interior defensive line or quarterback would be more likely at 21).”

Egbuka was one of the early-draft names linked to Pittsburgh. A smooth, clean, and consistent receiver, his low-maintenance demeanor would be refreshing after a series of malcontent wideouts like Diontae Johnson and Pickens. Ohio State’s all-time leader in receptions and yards, Egbuka was overshadowed by the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jeremiah Smith during his time in Columbus. But Egbuka provided plenty of clutch plays and was consistently productive.

He finished his career with 205 receptions for 2,868 yards and 24 scores. His strongest season came in 2022, going for over 1,100 yards and 10 scores. Egbuka put up similar numbers in 2024, setting a career-best with 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and another double-digit touchdown campaign.

A polished and smart route runner who likes to block, he would fit well into OC Arthur Smith’s system. Should Pickens remain on the roster, Pittsburgh would have a hard time getting Egbuka starter snaps given the Steelers’ 12 personnel-heavy system. But Pickens and even Calvin Austin III are free agents after 2025, making Egbuka as much a long-term play as he would be a short-term solution.

Egbuka didn’t come in for a pre-draft visit but Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith attended his Ohio State Pro Day. Pittsburgh’s also done homework on a handful of the top receivers in this year’s draft, including projected first-rounder Matthew Golden. If the board breaks a certain way, a run on defensive linemen ahead of the Steelers, and if they’re truly “out” on quarterback, perhaps someone like Egbuka comes into focus. One of the many questions that will be answered by the end of the night.