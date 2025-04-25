Breaking: Browns Make Blockbuster Trade With Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns have made the first major trade of the 2025 NFL Draft. They are moving out of the No. 2 spot in a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the N0. 5 pick. The highlight of their return will be receiving a second-round selection and first-round pick in 2026.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter outlined all the details. Cleveland is sending No. 2, a fourth-rounder, and sixth-rounder for No. 5, a second-rounder, fourth-rounder, and next year’s first from Jacksonville.

The Browns were in position to draft Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter but will seemingly lose out, sliding down to No. 5. Reportedly, Cleveland is considering addressing offensive line with the fifth-overall pick. Per Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, the Jaguars are selecting Hunter No. 2.

Cleveland is selecting Michigan DL Mason Graham with the fifth pick. Meaning, they passed on Hunter and Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty, good news for the Steelers’ defense.

It’s a questionable move for Cleveland passing on a unique talent like Hunter, a two-way player who excelled at receiver and cornerback. In a draft light on top-end talent, Hunter was one of the few prospects who qualified. But the Browns will bank on gaining a quantity of picks to fill the many holes of their roster.

On the other end, the Jaguars make a major move up the boards. Under first-year GM James Gladstone, Jacksonville looks to grab an elite talent at the top of the draft.