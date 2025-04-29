‘Born To Be A Pittsburgh Steeler:’ Field Yates Raves About Team’s Selection Of Jack Sawyer

While it may have been a bit of a surprise selection given that EDGE didn’t jump off the page as a Steelers need, the team’s selection of Jack Sawyer has largely been praised by the national media. NFL Media’s Chad Reuter named it one of his favorite picks of the draft, and ESPN’s Field Yates loves Sawyer’s fit with the Steelers too.

On SportsCenter, Yates said that Sawyer’s mentality is perfect for Pittsburgh.

“Jack Sawyer in the fourth round. Listen, there are some athletic limitations there. He is born to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, with that hard-nosed mentality that he plays with. He is going to set a dangerous edge for you.”

Sawyer already described his personality (and run defense mentality) as “manhood on manhood,” and he’s the type of player whose attitude could help him thrive with the Steelers. While he has less-than-ideal arm length off the EDGE, so does Nick Herbig, and Herbig’s had a lot of success and seems to do whatever it takes to get to the quarterback. Sawyer brings some pass-rush juice, but his best ability is as a run stuffer and setting the edge against the run, and he’ll be able to provide value for the Steelers as a rookie and beyond.

With Alex Highsmith and Herbig both missing multiple games due to injury last season, adding depth at EDGE, especially with Sawyer falling, was a good move by the Steelers. They got great value with the selection, and he seems tailor-made to play for the Steelers. While he won’t have a huge role as a rookie, he should still see a handful of snaps a game, and that will be important to give T.J. Watt and Highsmith a breather and keep them fresh all season.

Omar Khan said during a post-draft press conference that they feel all their selections have a “Steeler DNA,” and Jack Sawyer certainly seems to have that. He was a leader at Ohio State and made a lot of key plays as the Buckeyes won the national championship in 2024. Bringing in players with a winning pedigree like Sawyer and his teammate, QB Will Howard, should also benefit the Steelers.

Learning from a talented EDGE trio with Watt, Highsmith and Herbig ahead of him should also only further Sawyer’s development, and the Steelers will get a good look at how he fits with the team when he hits the field late next week as a Steeler for the first time at rookie minicamp.