Ben Roethlisberger Thinks Steelers Need An Answer From Aaron Rodgers Before NFL Draft

If you look at the calendar, you will see that the Pittsburgh Steelers have only been waiting on Aaron Rodgers for a little over a month since the new league year began. It feels like it’s been an eternity, and there’s a real possibility the Steelers will head into the draft without knowing whether Rodgers is actually joining the team. For obvious reasons, that can complicate things for Pittsburgh.
Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger thinks Pittsburgh needs an answer from Rodgers a couple of days before the draft in order to go into the draft well-prepared.
“If I’m the Steelers, I’m saying, ‘Hey Aaron, I need to know by like, Tuesday of next week,'” Roethlisberger said on his Footbahlin podcast which aired on Tuesday. “Like, I gotta know before the draft, whether you’re coming or not.”
The ‘Tuesday of next week’ Roethlisberger refers to would come two days before the first round commences.
When free agency opened, few expected that Pittsburgh would actually go into the draft without a decision from Rodgers. He had a lengthy visit to the facility, and the Steelers are still the only team he’s visited during his free agency process. Considering the fact that Rodgers has also worked out with DK Metcalf this offseason, there are reasons to believe the Steelers are Rodgers’ best option.
Early in the offseason, there was speculation that Rodgers might prefer the Minnesota Vikings instead. They’ve never officially ruled Rodgers out. Still, the Vikings have made it clear that they’d like to see how J.J. McCarthy looks this spring before making any other decisions.
Aaron Rodgers could be waiting on the Vikings or waiting for an injury to open up another starting spot. Last week, it was reported that the New Orleans Saints’ starter, Derek Carr, could miss significant time in 2025 with a shoulder injury. There’s not any reported interest between Rodgers and the Saints. Yet, a similar situation in which a spot opens up via injury might be what Rodgers is waiting for.
If that’s the case, the Steelers probably will not get that answer before the draft. As such, they’ll have to head into the draft with the idea that Aaron Rodgers might not be coming after all. That could add to a growing sense of frustration around the situation in general.
With no answer, the draft only becomes more complicated. Pittsburgh wouldn’t have expected to land a worthwhile quarterback in round one of the draft a couple of months ago. Now, there’s a real possibility that both Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart will be available at the 21st selection. Even Jalen Milroe could make sense on day two.
The Steelers would obviously prefer an answer before the draft. It would give them much more clarity going into an offseason-changing event. From what we’re seeing with Aaron Rodgers so far, though, that answer might not be coming anytime soon.