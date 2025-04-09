Ben Roethlisberger Thinks Aaron Rodgers Will Look Better In Second Year Removed From Achilles Injury: ‘Don’t Judge That Man Yet’

Recovering from injuries is rarely an easy thing to do. It’s much more difficult when you’re an aging quarterback. That’s something Aaron Rodgers was working through during his recent stint with the New York Jets. Rodgers had good moments in 2024, but it seemed that he was still getting used to being healthy for a majority of the season. Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger understands that struggle. He suffered an elbow injury during the 2019 season, and he had to undergo a long recovery process himself.
During his Footbahlin podcast, which aired on Wednesday, Roethlisberger spoke about the recovery process he endured — and how that relates to Rodgers.
“Coming from experience with my elbow, the first year back from a serious injury, you’re not back,” Roethlisberger said. “It’s the year after. So I think him [Rodgers] coming back, he’s still feeling it out. People are like, ‘Oh, he doesn’t quite have it anymore. No. You need one more year removed from that injury.”
“My first year back from the elbow, I was like, ‘Oh, I feel fine, I feel great, I’m good.’ The next year, I was like, ‘Oh, I wasn’t all the way back.’ Don’t judge that man yet.”
Roethlisberger was in a similar situation as Rodgers. He suffered his elbow injury in one of the last years of his career, like Rodgers did with his Achilles. As a younger player, each of them would have healed faster. But, especially for Rodgers, being around the age of 40 means it’s going to take longer to get used to playing football again.
This isn’t a new idea from Roethlisberger either. A couple years ago, as Roethlisberger was heading into his second year after the injury, he mentioned that he felt better than he did in his first year back, even though he believed he was fine at that time.
Rodgers could be in a similar situation. For what it’s worth, he seemed to look better as the year progressed. Even though New York’s games meant less, Rodgers looked better. and he had the Jets competing in games and even winning a couple of them. Based on his improvement over the course of the 2024 season, there’s reason to believe he’ll look better in 2025.
That said, he is 41-years-old and will turn 42 during the 2025 season. Father Time comes for everyone.
However, Rodgers did take some hits last year, and he seemed to be okay. Rodgers also still has the same arm talent he has always had, which is most important. The idea that Rodgers will look better in his second year removed from the injury isn’t a new one, but to hear it from a player who went through a similar experience is noteworthy.