Ben Roethlisberger Makes Cameo, No Aaron Rodgers Announcement At Pat McAfee’s Pittsburgh Event

Despite plenty of speculation, Aaron Rodgers didn’t walk out on stage, throw on a jersey, and reveal himself to be a Pittsburgh Steeler during Pat McAfee’s “Big Night AHT” in Pittsburgh Wednesday evening. Instead, the night ended with a fellow future Hall of Fame quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, making a guest appearance to close out the night. He was joined by Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and Pittsburgh Penguins centers Sidney Crosby and Evgenki Malkin along with defenseman Kris Letang.

Roethlisberger helped with the biggest giveaway of the night, making this throw to add $1 million to one of McAfee’s giveaways.

The live-show held at PPG Paints and streamed on YouTube came and went without any finality over Rodgers’ future. Ahead of the show, McAfee downplayed rumors and buzz though he kept an open invitation for Rodgers to join him. The dots were easy to connect. McAfee and his show is the friendliest media outlet with Rodgers, highlighted by weekly in-season interviews, and Rodgers showing up in Pittsburgh to make the news on McAfee’s turf would’ve been a news bonanza.

But it didn’t happen. Instead, the night was full of interviews, games, giveaways, and typical McAfee shenanigans. Celebrity appearances were made by Jelly Roll, Shane Gillis, and a sumo wrestling match.

Pittsburgh continues to be the favorite to land Rodgers in part because they’re currently the only team in the running. The New York Giants took themselves out of the running by signing Russell Wilson while the Minnesota Vikings reportedly have no present-day interest. Despite conversations between head coach Kevin O’Connell and Rodgers, the Vikings will stick with and evaluate second-year QB J.J. McCarthy for now.

Speaking at the league’s recent owners meetings, Steelers’ President Art Rooney II indicated the team had received “positive” signs from Rodgers. He didn’t clarify if those were the same tea leaves the outside world has observed, including a weekend throwing session with Steelers WR DK Metcalf, or if the team had received additional inside word from Rodgers or his camp.

However, Rooney admitted pursuit of Rodgers has taken longer than expected and the team wouldn’t wait “forever” for him to answer the organization.

Speculation will continue until Rodgers makes a decision. Whenever that is.