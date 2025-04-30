Ben Roethlisberger Loves Steelers Signing Robert Woods

About 48 hours after the 2025 NFL Draft ended, the Pittsburgh Steelers were not done adding to their team. Not only were the team adding undrafted free agents and scheduling rookie minicamp invites, but the Steelers were also looking at veteran free agents. And on Monday, they signed WR Robert Woods.
Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora studied some recent film of Woods and concluded that Woods is simply a veteran depth guy who can still block and offers some ability against zone coverage. In effect, there is nothing wrong with the Steelers signing Robert Woods.
However, two-time Super Bowl champion QB Ben Roethlisberger feels a little more strongly than Kozora. During Tuesday’s episode of Footbahlin With Ben Roethlisberger, he took a brief moment amid draft and quarterback discussions to offer his thoughts on Woods.
“I love the Robert Woods signing,” said Roethlisberger. “I know he’s 33, but he adds depth. He adds a veteran presence there as well—one-year deal. I don’t think that hurts anything. I think that’s another good signee that can help a younger quarterback.”
It’s no secret that Woods’ best days are behind him. He hasn’t eclipsed 500 yards in a season since 2022 with the Tennessee Titans. And he hasn’t been a high-quality option since his days with the Los Angeles Rams.
However, Woods has been remarkably efficient throughout his career. He’s only posted one season with a per-catch average under 10 yards, and that was in 2022 at 9.9. Perhaps those release skills and his ability to find holes against zone coverage allow him to bite off chunks of yards even at this stage in his career.
Regardless, Robert Woods won’t be a top receiving option for the Steelers. That will be up to DK Metcalf and George Pickens. But Woods has 12 years of NFL experience. He can impart some wisdom to younger receivers on the roster. And as Roethlisberger said, he can be an effective option in the short to intermediate areas for a young quarterback like sixth-round pick Will Howard.