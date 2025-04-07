‘Beggars Can’t Be Choosers:’ Former Steelers OL Discusses Team’s QB Dilemma

With the 2025 NFL Draft almost here, the Pittsburgh Steelers still don’t have a solidified starting quarterback. They did bring Mason Rudolph back, but he feels better suited to be their backup. For weeks, the Steelers have been waiting on Aaron Rodgers. Unfortunately, there’s no real timetable on when he’ll make a decision. At this point, he seems like the Steelers’ only option to upgrade at quarterback. Because of that, former Steelers offensive lineman Trai Essex thinks Pittsburgh has no choice but to wait on Rodgers.

“Right now, beggars can’t be choosers,” Essex said Monday on The Arthur Moats Experience. “We’ve gotta take what we can get. If I had my choice, I didn’t want Aaron Rodgers coming off his worst year as a professional. I really wanted us to go get [Justin] Fields.

“I really was thinking that he was going to be the guy that we could grow with. He showed flashes last year. He was a consummate professional throughout that whole process, knowing he conceded his job to Russ [Wilson] ultimately. We all know how that story ended.”

Essex’s opinion on Rodgers is one that many Steelers fans share. Signing a 41-year-old quarterback who tore his Achilles in 2023 and is also coming off of a rough season is not ideal. While Rodgers showed he can still be a fine quarterback, it’s unclear how much gas he has left in the tank.

Re-signing Fields would’ve been nice, but the New York Jets lured him away with a nice deal. Last year, one of the criticisms of the Steelers playing Wilson over Fields was their age difference. Although Fields might not ever be a franchise quarterback, there was hope that he could still improve. In contrast, Wilson was past his prime, not really looking like he could be part of the Steelers’ future.

Now, Pittsburgh is targeting a quarterback who’s even older than Wilson. If he signs with the Steelers, Rodgers will probably only stick with them for a year or two. That’s not a long-term answer. If he leaves Pittsburgh after one season, they could find themselves in this exact same situation next offseason.

However, like Essex says, beggars can’t be choosers. Mike Tomlin said he’d feel comfortable if Rudolph is the Steelers’ starter, but what’s their ceiling in that situation? Another first-round playoff exit?

With Rodgers, perhaps the Steelers could win a playoff game. They probably still wouldn’t be Super Bowl contenders, but at least they’d be taking a step in the right direction. Again, it isn’t ideal, but there aren’t any better options clearly available. Kirk Cousins probably isn’t as good as Rodgers. Joe Flacco and Carson Wentz probably aren’t better than Rudolph. The wait for Rodgers seems like the team’s best option.