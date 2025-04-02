Beat Writer Would ‘Keep The Door Open’ For Steelers To Draft Tight End In First Round

The Pittsburgh Steelers hold the No. 21 pick in first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and there’s been all sorts of rumors and speculation about where the Steelers could go with the pick. While defensive line seems to be the favorite, running back has been floated as an option, and Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette threw a new position into the mix at No. 21. Fittipaldo said on The Fan Morning Show on 93.7 The Fan that the Steelers could consider drafting a tight end, specifically Penn State’s Tyler Warren or Michigan’s Colston Loveland if they fall to Pittsburgh.

“I’d say like 75% d-line. You keep the door open for a guy dropping. An Ashton Jeanty falling, I don’t see it happening. But you keep the door open for a running back,” Fittipaldo said of what he thinks the Steelers will do with their first-round pick. “Keep the door for Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland falling to you at 21. I don’t think it’s gonna be a receiver, quarterback probably not but I suppose until [Aaron] Rodgers signs you have to keep it open. So 75% d-line, and divvy up the rest between running back, receiver/tight end and then quarterback.”

With Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington in the mix, it would be a little bit of a surprise if the Steelers went with a first-round tight end. It’s not an idea completely out of left field though. The Steelers held a formal Combine meeting with Warren, and it would allow the Steelers to have two legitimate receiving threats over the middle with Freiermuth and one of Warren or Loveland.

At Penn State last season, Warren finished seventh in Heisman voting and caught 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. Loveland battled injuries at Michigan but finished with 56 receptions for 582 yards and five touchdowns. At the Combine, Warren measured in at 6054 and 256 pounds, while Loveland came in at 6056 and 248 pounds. Neither participated in testing.

Tyler Warren is a TE that can do it all 🔥 📺: 2025 #NFLDraft – April 24-26 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/EmlpJKlJL5 — NFL (@NFL) March 29, 2025

Like with running back, though, it feels more like a luxury pick than a pick out of necessity, and after watching the Baltimore Ravens run for 299 yards on them in the playoffs, the Steelers are going to look hard at the defensive line. Fittipaldo has a defensive lineman as the heavy favorite to be their first-round pick, but it’s interesting to consider where else the Steelers could go if they wind up passing on the position.

There’s no doubt that having two talented pass-catching tight ends is beneficial for an offense, and add that to George Pickens and DK Metcalf, and the Steelers’ passing offense could truly be potent, especially if they sign Aaron Rodgers. It’s an intriguing thought, but there’s also the strong possibility that Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland are gone before No. 21. Warren is likely to be the first tight end off the board, and Loveland could be right behind him.

Hard not to love Colston Loveland. The @UMichFootball TE is No. 6 on @MoveTheSticks' Top 50 prospects list. 📺: 2025 #NFLDraft – April 24-26 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/2z0zrjEzLY — NFL (@NFL) April 1, 2025

If that’s the case, it’s a moot point since there aren’t any other first round-caliber tight ends. But the potential interest in tight end does open up the possibility of Pittsburgh targeting the position later in the draft, as it is a strong class at the position. While it would undoubtedly be a surprise to see the Steelers go that route in the first round, it can’t be ruled out.