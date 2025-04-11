Beat Writer Believes Troy Fautanu Will Be ‘Good Or Very Good’ In 2025

Pittsburgh Steelers OT Troy Fautanu was limited to just one game as a rookie after suffering a season-ending knee injury. With him expected to step in as the Steelers’ starting right tackle in 2025, there’s hope he can be an anchor for their offensive line. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette believes that will be the case.

“I think he’ll be good or very good. I have a lot of confidence,” he said Friday on The Pomp & Joe Show via 93.7 The Fan.

Fittipaldo has less confidence in Fautanu’s opposite tackle, Broderick Jones, whom he said he thinks will be “average” when asked by host Joe Starkey his thoughts on the two.

Fautanu had a lot of hype as Pittsburgh’s first-round pick, as there were questions about whether he’d even be available in 2024. Gerry Dulac reported that he was a top-10 player on Pittsburgh’s board ahead of last year’s draft, and Mike Tomlin praised the trajectory of his development early on in camp. He didn’t look great in the first half of Pittsburgh’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans, though, and he suffered a knee injury during that game that hindered his development.

He rotated with Jones in Pittsburgh’s Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos before Jones was pulled after three penalties on one drive and played relatively well in 51 snaps. But an injury ahead of Week 3 ended his season, and what could’ve been a promising rookie campaign was cut short.

Fautanu’s limited reps could give some pause with him slated for a big role in 2025, but the team was confident in him last year during training camp, and a full offseason in the NFL should help his development. If Fautanu can perform like the player Pittsburgh had at the top of its draft board, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Fittipaldo is right and Fautanu has a strong season.

With Broderick Jones looking shaky so far, hitting on Fautanu would be key for Pittsburgh’s offensive line. There’s still hope for Jones, especially with him moving back to left tackle, the position he played in college, but having Fautanu solidify himself as a strong starter will be beneficial for Pittsburgh’s offense.

It’s a young offensive line, with Troy Fautanu joining two other second-year starters in Mason McCormick and Zach Frazier, as well as Jones entering Year 3. If that group can continue to grow and develop together, Pittsburgh could have a strong offensive line for years to come.