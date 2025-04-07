Beat Writer Believes Steelers Will Wait To Draft WR (Assuming George Pickens Isn’t Traded)

Last offseason, and continuing into the 2024 season, the Steelers were in a desperate search for receiver help. Their failure to find it really hurt them when George Pickens had to miss some time with an injury towards the end of the year.

Pittsburgh wasted no time this offseason finding a solution. Just before free agency began, the Steelers sent a second-round pick to the Seahawks in exchange for DK Metcalf and gave him a giant contract extension in the process. While Pickens is set to hit free agency soon, he’s still on the books for the 2025 season. Because of that, Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo doesn’t see the position as a big need for the Steelers heading into the NFL Draft.

“If they make up their minds that he’s gonna be on the roster in 2025, I really think receiver gets pushed back to third, maybe fourth round,” Fittipaldo said Monday on The North Shore Drive podcast on Monday. “Maybe even fifth round. More than likely, if Pickens is on the roster, I see them addressing that down the road.”

Pickens’ future in Pittsburgh has been murky for a while. He’s shown what he can do on the field but has also caused more distractions than Pittsburgh would like. By trading for Metcalf, Pickens’ future with the Steelers only gets even more complicated.

While the Bengals are handing out large contracts to multiple receivers, it’s not standard practice in the NFL. It certainly isn’t for the Steelers. Even the massive deal Metcalf got is unusual for the Black and Gold. With Pickens heading into the final year of his rookie contract, it seems unlikely that the Steelers would want to give a second major contract to a receiver, especially one they showed little interest in extending even before Metcalf’s arrival.

This year’s draft class is rich in talent at the position, and some see the Steelers taking an eventual replacement for Pickens as high as the first round. However, Fittipaldo makes a good point here.

Looking at who’s already on the roster, the Steelers have a relatively complete room. Now, Metcalf and Pickens aren’t the best receiving duo in the league by any means. But there is now solid depth at the position. Calvin Austin III took some strides in 2024. And Roman Wilson will essentially be entering his rookie year, after the Steelers used a third-round pick on him last offseason.

Considering their other needs on the roster, it would make sense for the Steelers to wait until the later rounds for a receiver. The defensive line can use more help than the receiver position, for one. The Steelers might even fancy themselves a QB if Aaron Rodgers continues to make them wait.

According to our pre-draft visit tracker, the Steelers have met with a handful of receivers. They include Jaylin Noel, Savion Williams, Matthew Golden and Jayden Higgins.