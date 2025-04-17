‘Be Prepared’ For Steelers’ First Rounder ‘Maybe Not To Start,’ Beat Writer Suggests

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ recent track record of first-round picks has been bumpy. There have been busts like LB Devin Bush and QB Kenny Pickett. Underwhelming returns in SS Terrell Edmunds and so far, OT Broderick Jones. The last time the Steelers exercised a fifth-round option on a first rounder they drafted was T.J. Watt, a player now in his 30s. The team will hope for better results with its 2025 selection, though Post-Gazette beat writer Ray Fittipaldo cautions that it could take time to evaluate the pick.

“It’s a different animal with the Steelers,” Fittipaldo told 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller Thursday. “I’m telling you right now, be prepared for the first-round pick maybe not to start. I’m just telling you right now.”

Fittipaldo cited examples of high-prized rookies like DL Cam Heyward and CB Joey Porter Jr. as players who didn’t immediately crack the starting lineup.

For years, Pittsburgh operated under the old-school model of letting rookies sit and learn. That changed after 2015 when the team erroneously played veteran Cam Thomas over Stephon Tuitt, finally relenting late in the season. Since then, rookies have seen the field sooner than later. Still, some didn’t become official Week 1 starters, including OT Broderick Jones who didn’t crack the lineup until mid-way through his first season.

Fittipaldo believes defensive line remains the most likely position Pittsburgh addresses at No. 21, citing Ole Miss’ Walter Nolen, Oregon’s Derrick Harmon, and Michigan’s Kenneth Grant as possibilities. But he thinks veterans like offseason signing Daniel Ekuale could hold the starting lineup while the rookie gets up to speed.

Whether or not a rookie starts is considered on a case-by-case basis. Team need and the prospect’s own progress are the factors at play. Pittsburgh hasn’t been shy about asking plenty from their rookie classes, and defensive line has a clear starting need. Even if the pick isn’t an immediate starter, they’ll see significant snaps early with the hopes of winning the job outright in the near future.