Batko Sees ‘No Reason’ For Steelers To Keep Cordarrelle Patterson On Kick Returns: ‘Give Kenneth Gainwell Or A Rookie A Shot’

With the signing of Cordarrelle Patterson last year, the Steelers tried and failed to jump-start the NFL’s new dynamic kickoffs. They paid $6 million over two years to sign the greatest kick returner in NFL history, with one small problem. On the available evidence, he isn’t that player anymore—and Patterson doesn’t even like the new kickoff. Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette argues it’s time to give someone else a shot.

“Based on what we saw from him last season and his own stated dislike for the new format, I see no reason [for the Steelers] to keep Patterson as the kick returner, Batko wrote in a recent chat session. “Give Kenneth Gainwell or a rookie a shot there”.

There is no comparison between the resumes of the respective Steelers running backs, with Patterson having Hall-worthy statistics and Gainwell having hardly any returns. Now, in fairness to Gainwell, he entered the league when the NFL was trying to kill the play. Last season for the Eagles, he returned 18 kicks for a healthy 25.3-yard average.

In comparison, the Steelers got just 21.8 yards per kick return from Cordarrelle Patterson last season. He has been under 22 yards per return for two years in a row now, albeit on low attempt totals. As recently as 2022, he averaged much higher. Skewed by a 102-yard touchdown return, he posted 31.6 yards per return on just nine returns.

The Steelers owe Patterson $2.8 million this season, if he makes the roster. Even if he does, they don’t owe him a kick return role, however. Of course, his value to the team would be limited if he isn’t returning kicks. But then again, based on last season, his value while returning kicks is already limited.

One thing should be obvious, which is that the Steelers shouldn’t assume Cordarrelle Patterson is their best kick return option. Just because he has the history and the contract doesn’t mean they need to keep doing something that isn’t working. If Kenneth Gainwell offers more hope of a positive return game, then use him.

It is also worth noting that a lot of the skill players the Steelers have looked at during the draft also have returns on their resume. And with Calvin Austin III a free agent after this season, they may soon need a punt returner as well. Even if Patterson were still playing at a high level, he couldn’t help the Steelers there.

Earlier this month, the NFL tweaked the dynamic kick return even further in the hopes of encouraging even more returns. In other words, they want returns to be even more important going forward. Accordingly, it is all the more important for the Steelers to be honest with themselves, and with Cordarrelle Patterson. If he isn’t the answer, then let somebody else have a go at it.