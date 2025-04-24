Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

HinesWardFan: Alex, we trading Pickens this week?

Alex: I still don’t expect it. Will maintain my stance that Pittsburgh will listen to offers but it’ll take a really good one to make Pickens exit. Especially in a weaker WR class where an Aaron Rodgers could come in who typically doesn’t work well with rookies, it’s a tough sell to still be confident in your offense (and in a world where Rodgers doesn’t sign, now you’re hurting at QB and WR).

Marcel Chris Chauvet:

Happy draft day Alex! Who’s the surprising faller and the surprising climber in terms of where they get drafted tonight?

and a bonus: Who will be the best dressed?

Alex: CB Will Johnson from Michigan could fall. I can see a couple others (Barro, Hairston, Revel?) go ahead. Climber…sounds like a lot of buzz on NDSU OL Grey Zabel. Top 15 guy?

Best dressed…good question but that is not my territory, ha.

Matt Manzo: Happy Draft Day Thursday Alex! Thanks for another amazing off season of draft coverage from you guyz!

Are there any moves that another team/s could make ahead of us tonight that totally blow up our draft plans?

Alex: Appreciate you Matt! I’m not sure about that. Trading Pickens would certainly have a domino effect. Big new wrinkle at WR. But that’s the fun of the draft. We’ll see what happens.

And if they take QB, then we’ll see how they handle d-line and the rest of their needs.

Paul Brannigan: Let’s think beyond the draft – who are you hoping we sign as UDFAs AFTER the draft?

Alex: It’s tough because Pittsburgh doesn’t spend in UDFAs. So predicting the undrafted guys alone is tough and the top ones won’t be in play. But a couple d-linemen fit. Sean Martin from WVU, Coziah Izzard from Penn State, Rovell Carter Ouachita Baptist.

We’ll just see who they bring in and evaluate. Probably a smaller class of 6-7 names.

Alexander Heath:

Tonight is gonna be wild for the Steelers. Here’s my few predictions, tell me which one is the most likely, which you would love to see the most, and which is far-fetched?

1). Jalen Milroe will be in AFC North; also, drafted in top 32.

2). Dart will be a top 15 pick.

3). Four Running backs will be picked in 1st round.

4). Steelers will trade down in 1st round, but then traded up to grab a player they wanted. (I.E. trading down with Chiefs to 31st pick so they can grab offensive lineman, but going up to Texans’ pick, 25th). Yes, I’m sensing this would happen, just not sure which team.

5). Even though I hate it, our first pick will be a QB.

Alex: Just some guesses here but…

5. QB – Sanders still has a lot of smoke here

1. Milroe – big drop off in odds but who knows with the QBs

3. RBs – I think three get picked (Jeanty, Hampton, Henderson). The fourth is harder but maybe someone sneaks in at 29-32.

3. Dart – Possibly but I don’t see it. Trade up later first round

4. Steelers Trade Down/Up – I can definitely see the trade down. The move back up….eh.

BananasFoster: AK- great work as always this draft season. What pick at 21 would make you throw your beer at the tv?

Alex: Not many. I think Milroe would at No. 21. That’s one I would have a hard time reckoning with.

DropTheHammer:

What will the Kozora draft watching party look like? Food on the table? Drinks? Comfy chair, sofa, or desk? Laptop, desktop, or none? Which coverage? Cheating on Bluesky or Twitter? Company, in person or via links?

After all of those, how many green eyed, readheaded, belly dancing geishas will be involved in the exercise?

And finally, do you have a few to spare?

Alex: Ha, nothing too exciting. Some chips, snacks, and a lot of work. Just in my office. Definitely an NFL Network guy. The one downside is I have to spoil the picks so I can be ready to work, even if I’d prefer to find out in “real” time.

Nick Schultz:

Happy draft day AK

Putting your GM hat on for a moment. Who is your one bang the table player in this draft?

Alex: The whole draft? Ahh that’s tough. I know it’s late Day Three but Georgia S Dan Jackson. Get that guy in the 6th/7th round. 10-year special teamer. If I’m Danny Smith, I’m urging Tomlin to take him.

Danatural08:

AK,

Curious how site views go through out the year, does the website get more traffic around the draft vs in season?

Alex: Draft weekend is frankly about our biggest of the year. So this is our Super Bowl more than in-season but of course, the site is very busy and high-traffic then, especially day-of/day-after games.