Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind. And we’re back in our usual time spot.

To your questions!

Steve111111111: Hi Alex,

I think you and Dave have been quick to criticize the Steelers for not signing TJ Watt earlier. Is it not possible that they wanted to sign him earlier, but TJ and his agent wisely refused? I don’t think either side is naive. Everyone knew the price tag would go up. Maybe TJ decided this would be his last big contract, and decided to wait.

Alex: It’s possible and I/we have made that point. It takes two to tango. But considering Watt probably wouldn’t want to risk another hold-in/last second signing like 2021 where he was clearly frustrated by it all, why go down that road again? He still would’ve gotten a massive pay increase at $35 million and the deal would’ve been easy to do. He gets security as he has a kid. Life is good.

We don’t *know* but which is more likely. Watt stubbornly holding out (and now being maybe upset about no contract getting done?) or the Steelers, who don’t often do spring deals with non-QBs (AB is the only example I can think of) dragging their feet? I have a good guess.

Mark O’Connor: Hi Alex,

Will you guys be running the mock draft competition (50 players steelers may pick) this year? I really enjoy that.

Other than Derrick Harmon, who is your favorite DE in the draft for the Steelers?

Thanks and keep up the great work!

Alex: Yup, we will! Dave will post it before the draft.

I really liked Alfred Collins. He’s bigger but he carries his 332 pounds well and is super stout against the run. He’s flexible enough to play inside/out. Tyleik Williams is an ace run stopper but he’s more NT than DE but would also fit well and would kick Benton out.

Aaron Baker:

Hey Alex!

Question about team rebuilding strategy. When your in a situation like the Steelers are with their QB room. How should the team measure bringing in talent when it comes to their age and projecting when the team can actually compete? For example, IMO it seems like the signing of Slay is a bit pointless because his level of play is likely year to year at this point and we are not in position to compete. Same with making the HUGH swing for DK, by the time the team is relevant and ready to actually compete, he may be 30 and on the decline. What is your opinion on this?

Alex: Hey Aaron! Happy to talk about an ‘Aaron’ who doesn’t have the last name “Rodgers.”

I don’t think that’s how the team thinks. I believe they still think they can compete. They’re still in the playoff race every year. Made it three of the last four. And they’re trying to capitalize on having the strengths on their defense (Heyward, Watt, Minkah) before that group ages out. I know Heyward/Watt’s lack of playoff success eats away at Tomlin the way it did Pouncey (who had a lot more than those guys).

And teams can change quickly. The Texans, the Commanders, etc. have turned things around in a hurry. Because of high-end young QBs, obviously, but teams don’t have to be stuck the way Pittsburgh is. And if they can find a QB, things will change in a hurry.

I get some points you’re making, the revolving door at QB and CB is annoying, but your mindset isn’t one they share.

Peter-Petersen: Hey Alex, the top 30 visits have had a hard focus on 4 positions, do you think they will take other positions on day three. And do you have any gut feeling on a specific prospect that hasn’t had a visit?

Alex: Sure, they can and likely will. Assuming you’re referring to QB, RB, WR, and DL, they could take a safety, a corner, an offensive lineman. Day Three, you’re looking at value. Focusing on talent and guys who could stick. I personally look at either high ceiling or high floor players. Boom/bust types who hit big if they do (but could also flame out) and high floor special teamers who won’t be stars but will hang around.

Yeah I have a couple names. You may see them in my mock. I’ll give you one right now. Dont’e Thornton, the WR from Tennessee. Fourth round option.

Paul: Hey Alex! Appreciate all you do as a football nerd who loves draft season,training camp,and preseason.

I know you’re high on will Howard. Would you rather have Rodgers or ride with mason and Howard in the third? I think it’s obvious and would rather take a shot on a QB. Only way to find your guy is to try….

2 part question: if dart/milroe/ and shadeur all fall to the Steelers first round pick. Do you take a QB? And if so who

Alex: Hey Paul! Thanks.

You can do both. I don’t see it as either/or. Rodgers is a short-term play. He’s here for 2025 and that’s probably it. Pittsburgh can and should be exploring long-term options.

So you can sign Rodgers and draft Howard in the third or fourth. You can still push for Rodgers and draft Shedeur Sanders in the first round. They are independent moves. Short term vs long term.

I would not take any QB in the first round. Not Dart, not Milroe, not Sanders. Personally. I would consider Will Howard in the third/fourth round.