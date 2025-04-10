Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind. Today’s edition is running earlier than usual. Apologize for that but I will check in throughout the day for anyone who asks a bit later. We’ll return to our normal 2:30 PM/EST time next week, promise.

To your questions!

steeltown:

Hey Kozora,

I know like most, you’re not high on this years QB class, but I know you prefer Will Howard if they do draft one. Let’s say they will draft QB, besides Howard, who would be your preference? Day1/Day2 prospect and a Day3 prospect

Alex: If it’s going to be Round One, then probably Shedeur Sanders. I still need to make another pass on his tape but I like him over Dart/Milroe that early. If it’s going to be Day 2 and not Howard, then Tyler Shough. And Day Three, there’s really nothing that appeals to me. At that point, there might not be much left. McCord, maybe, if he ends up dropping that far?

danatural08: Hi Alex, how would you rank the next 5 RB’s in the draft after the top 2 consensus backs (Jeanty & Omarion)?

Alex: Good question. I am working on finishing up my tape-watching to have a post on my RB and WR rankings before the draft. So I can’t give you the answer right now but will have that for you before the draft.

cdnSteelerFan: Muth and Pickens appear to be working on route running. Who would you say is the best route runner currently on the roster, how would you rank them, and what overall grade would you give to the group as route runners? This covers WRs and TEs.

Alex: Good question. There’s not a super strong route runner the way Diontae Johnson/Antonio Brown were. If I had to rank them…

1. DK Metcalf. Far from a great route runner but there was a little more nuance than I expected. And he’s really explosive out of his breaks, especially on slants and pressing vertically.

2. Pat Freiermuth. Good feel for zone, can still beat man. As he mentioned, better getting upfield post-catch.

3. Calvin Austin. Might feel surprising to put him this low but I don’t find Austin to be a super precise route runner, especially relative to his frame. But he’s gotten better here, especially at the break point being able to burst away and create separation.

4. George Pickens. I’ll put Pickens two. I think he’s made progress there. No longer just the vertical route guy. But still not super precise with his depth.

Then the rest kinda get jumbled up. Roman Wilson has potential to really climb the list, he ran good routes at Michigan (also had a lot of free grass/off coverage) but we just have barely seen the guy at the NFL level to make an evaluation.

Black and Gold Mafia: AK,

You’re sittng at 21 Shedeur Sanders has slid to 15. The Falcons want 21, a 4th this year, and a 2026 2nd do you make that move knowing you’ll have multiple 3rd rounders in 2026?

Alex: Ah I’m not sure. I gotta dig into Sanders a bit more. I’ll just say that if I/the Steelers love the prospect, if you’re sold on Sanders (or any QB) then yes, you do that type of deal.

bad cheese monger:

Hey Alex –

Do you think that TJ Watt’s play slipped a little bit in the past year and that might play a factor in the steelers willingness to give him the Myles Garrett size contract? Also seems like he seemed to be getting fewer of the holdings calls he would get in the past and I wonder if the Refs have dave decided to let more go with regards to how tackles play against him and that is also contributing to some decrease in his performance.

Along with the recent IG post and some wild rumors over the summer of a potential trade using him to move up and get a QB, I’m just wondering if this TJ Watt contract situation is going to have some pretty long legs through this offseason.

Alex: Well it hasn’t changed their public sentiment. They’re the ones who have gone the whole offseason basically promising to keep Watt in Pittsburgh forever, fully aware of the market that’s been heating up.

Watt had a quiet/down stretch but I don’t think that stops me from paying the guy alone. The concern would be overall durability/health. He’s battled a bunch of stuff in recent years. Kinda like his brother who couldn’t shake the injury bug later into his career.

But overall, I’m not going to spin myself into webs over a TJ Watt IG photo. I’ll let other people do that. I still think Watt will get extended out.

Alexander Heath:

Hello! Here’s a crunch time as an armchair GM for you!

Looking into history of successful 2nd round or late 1st round quarterbacks, what caused the slide or for them to being picked late (they were still considered very good prospect)

2011 – Top heavy draft (considered among the best class ever) Andy Dalton, 35th pick

2014- Runs on WRs (this class was insane good) pushed not only Derek Carr to 36th pick, but Teddy Bridgewater to 30th pick as well.

2018- runs on quarterbacks got teams little panicky and allowed one certain MVP to slide- Lamar Jackson to 30th pick.

2020- Runs on wide receivers and front seven defensive players + COVID-19, Jordan Love fell to 26th pick, Jalen Hurts fell to 53rd pick.

My point here is, given if we can predict there would be a run on positions that pushed quarterbacks down, which position would it be? For the record, I don’t see anything and fully expect four quarterbacks to be drafted in 1st round, this is a relatively weak top-tier class but deep.

I do love the idea of waiting until next year to play with the comp picks to gain good quarterback prospect- but I was surprised to look at the big board and see that even Archie Manning may not be the best quarterback in next year class, in fact it’s Sellers. Seeing how NBA has turned into a trade market; free agency is becoming obsolete as the bread crumbs are being left, so I am asking you for the two scenarios and which is ideal for you- trade for a QB (or sign Rodgers) and draft next year. OR draft someone now, trade next year? Which one would it be?

Alex: I really don’t view it that way. Quarterbacks don’t get pushed down for other positions. If anything, it’s the opposite. Quarterbacks push others down. That happened last year and is why a Top-10 projected player like Troy Fautanu fell to No. 20.

Quarterbacks fall because teams don’t think they’re good enough to be the franchise guy. Sometimes they’re right, sometimes they’re wrong. But it’s nothing to do with “runs” at another position as the cause. And as for predicting, you can get a feel for the strength of classes but trying to predict much of anything big-picture in a draft is difficult and really not worth it.

My scenario is identify a QB you feel with conviction can be the long-term guy and aggressively pursue him. It’s pretty simple. Maybe it’s this year, maybe it’s next you. You keep looking until you find the talent and then do what it takes to get him.

kelly ohl:

Hey Alex

After all is said and done, do you think Omar figures out a way to recoup a day 2 pick from the DK trade?

Alex: I’ve been skeptical before and predicting trades is tough to do. I think it’d have to be a trade down and I don’t know if someone will be willing to come up.

I really don’t know. I think there would be a desire for Pittsburgh to do it. So it would not surprise me if it happened. But I don’t think anyone can know until you’re basically in the moment, weighing the board and trade offers.

Winning Seasons:

Hey,

Two questions. First, what should be the limit the Steelers pay for Aaron Rodgers? Second, there are a lot of people who (I think foolishly) want the Steelers to trade Watt. What would be the necessary price to entertain that idea?

Alex: The number is less of the concern. So long as it doesn’t greatly hamper Pittsburgh’s cap situation to where they’d be hamstrung by the deal in 2025 (as in, being unable to make other moves they’d like) then it doesn’t really matter if he gets paid $35 million or $38 million. It’s a short-term deal so the long-term ripples aren’t the worry.

The concern is over when. And if Rodgers can’t decide by OTAs, then that’s a big sticking point for me. Says you don’t want to be here, to buy-in, to get with teammates, coaches, the playbook. You don’t get to join a new team and skip the team-building part for a short-term play where everyone has to get up to speed ASAP. It’s not like the dude will be here in five years where short-term pain is worth it.

I don’t know what the “right” price tag is for Watt. I doubt any team would offer what Pittsburgh would be willing to trade him for, especially after spending the offseason professing a desire to keep him with the Steelers forever.