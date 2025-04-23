Are Steelers Really Trending Toward An Extension With George Pickens?

Are the Steelers actually trending towards an extension with George Pickens?

When Brooke Pryor recently suggested the Steelers were “continuing to trend towards an extension” with George Pickens, she stirred the beehive. Most Steelers fans, it seems, had already made their peace with an inevitable schism. Either he would play out the season and leave in free agency, or they would trade him.

Few people, if any, thought that the Steelers might sign George Pickens to an extension. So is there any merit to Pryor’s observations—or rather, he opinion? That’s all this seemed to amount to, rather than some kind of insider information. Based on public comments, that is the message she sees in the tea leaves.

Now, it is true that the Steelers have spoken very optimistically about Pickens this offseason, as they always do. But the “as they always do” is the point, because this is par for the course. As long as he isn’t actively sabotaging the team, they are all love for him in the public sphere.

Elsewhere, pretty much everyone in the organization has called him out at some point. I’m sure Steelers president Art Rooney II has weighed in on George Pickens before. We know Mike Tomlin has, along with several other coaches, saying he needs to grow up. Teammates have said the same thing in front of the media, and there is no evidence he has grown up.

Of course, the allure of George Pickens has always been his immense talent, even if the Steelers haven’t fully tapped it. From a statistical point of view, he still leaves a lot to be desired at times. But there is more the Steelers can do to help that along, so what does that look like?

Two things are required for a George Pickens extension with the Steelers to make sense. One, they have to be confident that he can play good soldier, or at least some passable facsimile of such. Two, they have to be confident that they can get more consistent production out of him. Of course, not having a stable quarterback position (or a competent offensive coordinator) makes that a challenge.

