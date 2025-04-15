Analyst Thinks Steelers Could ‘Make The Playoffs’ If They Draft And Start Jalen Milroe

Shedeur Sanders is the quarterback prospect most recently linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, there’s no guarantee he’ll actually fall to them in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders isn’t the only quarterback the Steelers have met with, though. Alabama’s Jalen Milroe could be an option for them, although they’d probably consider him more in the third round than the first round. Analyst Evan Cohen believes Milroe could help the Steelers reach the playoffs in his rookie year.

Yes, rookie year.

“If they don’t think he’s a great passer yet, and they want to start him and pass the ball 15 times a game, I’m cool with that,” Cohen said Tuesday on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike. “You’re not winning a Super Bowl, but you still can make the playoffs. Ben Roethlisberger barely passed his first year, and they went 15-1 in his first year as a starter.”

Roethlisberger started 13 games during his rookie year in 2004, and he attempted 295 passes. Compare that to what he did only two years later in 2006, when he attempted 469 passes. As a rookie, Roethlisberger wasn’t asked to do much. The Steelers were a run-first offense, backed up by a phenomenal defense.

That seems to be a style they want to emulate now. Arthur Smith’s offense is based mostly around the run game. While Milroe does have a lot of issues as a passer, he’s an elite athlete. If the Steelers do draft and start him, they should lean heavily on their run game.

NOT ONE, NOT TWO, NOT THREE BUT FOUR RUSHING TDS FOR JALEN MILROE 😱 ABSOLUTELY TERRORIZING THE LSU DEFENSE 😳 pic.twitter.com/XuXOsCkLLC — ESPN (@espn) November 10, 2024

However, there are some issues with that. For starters, the Steelers haven’t replaced Najee Harris. Their offensive line finally looks like it’s coming together, but they don’t have a game-changing back to run behind them. Although Jaylen Warren is a good player, it’s unclear if he can handle the workload that comes with being a No. 1 running back.

Also, Milroe’s issues as a passer might seriously hinder an offense. He’s got a strong arm, but his accuracy is all over the place. If the Steelers can’t find consistent success throwing the ball, they might not be able to run the ball. They might constantly be facing stacked boxes.

In 2025, it’s tough for a team to win in the same manner it did 20 years ago. The NFL has evolved. If the Steelers draft Milroe, they might be better off having him sit on the bench for a while. While Mason Rudolph isn’t anywhere close to the athlete Milroe is, he’s a better passer right now.

The Steelers successfully fought for a playoff spot with Rudolph starting before. If that was their goal, then it probably would be better to let Milroe develop. However, they have bigger aspirations. They want to compete for a Super Bowl. That’s why they’re targeting Aaron Rodgers. Milroe could be a franchise quarterback one day, but he has a lot of work to do. Starting him as a rookie might hurt his development.