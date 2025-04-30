Analyst Suggests Steelers Trade For Packers CB Jaire Alexander To ‘Bring Some Life’ To Their Secondary

This offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers have done a good job of addressing their weaknesses. They’ve acquired more talent at wide receiver, defensive line, and running back. However, their roster isn’t perfect yet. Cornerback still looks slightly shaky, especially in the long term. The Steelers signed Darius Slay this offseason, but he’s only on a one-year deal. CBS Sports analyst Ryan Wilson believes the team should look into trading for Green Bay Packers corner Jaire Alexander.

“The Steelers didn’t get a cornerback until their very last pick in the seventh round, so that could be an option,” Wilson said Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ. “They have Joey Porter Jr. Yes, they signed Darius Slay on a one-year deal, but he’s now north of 30 and it doesn’t feel like a long-term solution there.

“I thought they might target a cornerback earlier, but they missed out on the second-round pick because they traded for DK Metcalf. They targeted Will Howard to get that quarterback. Jaire Alexander is one of the best corners in the league when he’s healthy. He’s just battled to stay healthy, last season in particular. The idea of him opposite Joey Porter Jr. would bring some life to a secondary that struggled down the stretch last year.”

Alexander has been with the Packers since 2018, and during that time, he’s been one of the best corners in the league. He’s made two Pro Bowls and been named a second-team All-Pro twice. He’s also still only 28, so he could have some good football left in him.

However, the big question with Alexander is his health. He’s only played in seven games in each of the last two seasons. Alexander’s last healthy season came in 2022, and he was sensational, recording five interceptions. Unfortunately, injuries have hurt his stock, although he was still good when he was on the field last year.

Reports have suggested that the Packers are trying to move Alexander. At the moment, it seems like Slay and Porter will be the Steelers’ starting outside corners. Their depth at the position isn’t great, though. Brandin Echols, Cory Trice Jr., and James Pierre appear to be the top backups at the moment.

Therefore, it might make some sense for the Steelers to acquire another corner. However, trading for Alexander might not be their best option. Alexander still has multiple years left on a massive contract. With his recent injury history, he probably isn’t worth that price tag anymore.

Pittsburgh in brought Slay to be their veteran starter. While he isn’t the same player he used to be, he still had a solid 2024 campaign. Alexander might be an upgrade over Slay, but sacrificing assets in a trade and devoting a lot of money to him might leave the Steelers better off sticking with what they have.

Now, that doesn’t mean the Steelers shouldn’t look into adding Alexander. Maybe the deal could be right for them. They could also wait and see if the Packers cut Alexander if they can’t find a trade partner for him. In that scenario, the Steelers could be much more interested in pursuing Alexander. If he stays healthy, he should be a decent player in 2025.