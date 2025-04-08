Analyst: Steelers Fans Should ‘Be Worried’ If Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Make Announcement Wednesday

Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t be Aaron Rodgers if he did things the same way as everyone else. He’s taking his sweet time making a decision between the Pittsburgh Steelers and retirement, which seems to be his only other option at this point.

Rodgers has become well-acquainted with Pat McAfee, who is hosting an event in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. Naturally, rumors have floated about whether Rodgers will take that opportunity to announce that he’s joining the Steelers.

“I would be worried if I was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, because Aaron Rodgers is somebody that’s a bit unpredictable,” ESPN’s Michelle Smallmon said Tuesday on Unsportsmanlike. “And retirement, from everything we’ve heard, is something that’s still on the table.”

“If I am Pittsburgh, tomorrow better be the day, or else I would start to sweat this a little bit.”

The Steelers have been playing the waiting game with Rodgers for quite some time now. At first, they had competition from the Giants, and the Vikings hadn’t closed the door. Now, both of those options seem to be off the table. Rodgers has only visited the Steelers this offseason, and he also held a workout with DK Metcalf. Right now, there isn’t any sign pointing to a direction other than Pittsburgh for Rodgers, aside from retirement.

Since it’s drawing out so long, people have pointed to Wednesday’s event as a possible moment for Rodgers to make the announcement. On the surface, it makes sense. Rodgers would have the spotlight, and the event is in Pittsburgh. McAfee himself joked about how “crazy” an announcement like that would be. He hasn’t let onto anything happening, but with Rodgers waiting up until now, it’s hard not to think about it.

So, if Rodgers doesn’t announce a signing on Wednesday, where does that leave the Steelers? Mike Tomlin’s already alluded to training camp in July as a time when he’d like to have Rodgers on the team. Is that realistic, though?

If Wednesday passes and there’s no announcement, when does one come? Rodgers skipped OTAs with the Jets in previous years, so there’s no guarantee he’d make the effort to be there in Pittsburgh in May. Once Wednesday passes, aside from the draft, there’s not another real deadline until training camp. The Steelers say they’re comfortable with Mason Rudolph starting games. But if June rolls around, with training camp around the corner, and Rudolph is still the starting QB, that’s not a good situation to be in.

Furthermore, the Steelers’ draft plans become much more complicated if Rodgers isn’t on their roster by then. Pittsburgh has needs along their defensive line and at running back. They may have to consider their WR future beyond George Pickens as well. Throwing the need for a starting QB into that mix, without having a second-round pick, means there are multiple areas on the roster to address and not a lot of draft picks to do so.

For the sake of their sanity, Steelers fans might hope Rodgers makes his announcement Wednesday night. If he doesn’t, Smallmon might be right.