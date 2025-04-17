Aaron Rodgers To Appear On Pat McAfee Show Thursday

For the first time this offseason, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will make a media appearance. Rodgers will join The Pat McAfee Show Thursday afternoon, offering his first public comments since his free agency saga began.

McAfee announced the news on his show shortly after noon/EST, noting Rodgers would join the show during the next hour.

It’s not clear if Rodgers will announce whether he’ll sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In previewing the interview, the McAfee crew seemed unsure themselves what Rodgers will and won’t say.

Last week, McAfee held his “Big Night AHT” live show in Pittsburgh, leading to speculation a Rodgers’ announcement would come then. But Rodgers didn’t make an appearance and the show went off without mention of his status. McAfee has consistently said he’s in the dark about Rodgers’ decision, repeatedly claiming he has zero inside information.

Rodgers spent the first part of the offseason out of the country before returning to California.

The Steelers remain the only team clearly in the mix for him with a contract on the table for weeks. Rodgers has shown some level of reciprocal interest, making a trip to the Steelers’ facility last month while later working out with WR DK Metcalf at the UCLA campus. Both players have houses in the Los Angeles area.

Yesterday, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini noted the Steelers have received “no updates” on Rodgers’ status and the team had “no idea” if Rodgers was going to sign.

The Steelers have explored all the top quarterback names in the 2025 NFL Draft sans Miami (FL) Cam Ward, the consensus No. 1 overall selection. Pittsburgh hosted Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders for a visit (with mixed reporting on how the meeting went) along with Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, Louisville’s Tyler Shough, and Syracuse’s Kyle McCord. Mike Tomlin made Pro Day trips to Alabama, Texas, Ohio State, and Notre Dame that featured Jalen Milroe, Quinn Ewers, Will Howard, and Riley Leonard respectively.

We’ll certainly write about whatever Rodgers does – and doesn’t – say.