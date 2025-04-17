Aaron Rodgers Sets Record Straight On ‘Bullshit’ Rumors, Discusses Future

For the first time since the offseason began, Aaron Rodgers is publicly discussing his NFL future. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show Thursday, Rodgers attempted to set the record straight about his uncertain future. One that still seems to lack clarity over a month into free agency.

At the urging of those closest to him, Rodgers took to the airwaves to set the record straight to counter what he believes are rumors and falsehoods.

“I wouldn’t hear about a lot of the bullshit that’s out there,” Rodgers told the show. “Mia said you gotta go on the show and set some of these ridiculous rumors and all these people who said they’re close to me, sources, just set them straight. Because there’s been a lot of bullshit out there.”

"I'm 41 years old and I have some off the field stuff going on that requires my attention.. I have a couple people in my inner circle who are really battling some difficult stuff.. To make a commitment to a team is a big thing"@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/24oHonR31a — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 17, 2025

Pittsburgh has pursued Rodgers and is seemingly playing a waiting game with him. Reportedly, a contract has been on the table for weeks and the Steelers remain in a holding pattern, though they’ve spent plenty of time focusing on the top QBs in the 2025 draft.

Rodgers’ extended decision-making timeline has led to increased rumors over retirement. While Rodgers didn’t confirm he is walking away, he made clear he’s focusing on his personal life.

“I’ll set it all straight,” he told the show. “I have no problem. From the jump, I’m in a different phase of my life. I’m 41 years old. I’m in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention, and I have a couple people in my inner inner circle who are battling some quite difficult stuff.”

Rodgers said he’s currently living a “quiet life” and focused on “hanging out, working out” while spending time with his dog, Apollo.

Rumors he refuted and pushed back on offseason storylines that he was potentially searching for $30-40 million per year and was holding out for the Minnesota Vikings to change their mind and sign him.

At 41, Aaron Rodgers is a free agent for the first time. And he’s carefully mulling his future, wanting to make sure it’s the right fit before committing to another season. Rodgers then candidly discussed a poor exit meeting with the New York Jets’ new coaching staff prior to his release.

“To make a commitment to a team, is a big thing. Whether you’re a first-year player or 20-year vet,” Rodgers said. “I had a lot of great conversations with a lot of teams. Not one of those was the Jets because that wasn’t a great conversation.”

Rodgers also refuted early offseason reporting that he “pleaded” with New York to keep him.

“I have a very tight circle. I’m not out there putting shit out just to put shit out,” he said. “There’s been a lot of people assuming they have information about me.”

Rodgers noted he’s been “up front” with teams about his mindset and where he is in his career.

Rumors and speculation have filled the airwaves in the absence of news. While Rodgers’ interview is still occurring, it’s clear no decision is coming today. Signing with the Steelers, retiring, all of that is still on the table. Rodgers’ intent was to clear up months of rumors to, in his mind, set the record straight. And so the Steelers will continue to wait and may truly be wondering if they’ll sign him at all.