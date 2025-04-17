Aaron Rodgers Says ‘Retirement Could Still Be A Possibility’ For Him

Aaron Rodgers has finally provided a little bit of clarity on his situation. For the past few weeks, Pittsburgh Steelers fans have been waiting to hear if Rodgers will join their favorite team. While it doesn’t sound like he’s made a decision yet, it seems like he could decide to retire.

“The conversation about where I was at in my personal life, the stuff I’m dealing with off the field, in my entire circle, that has to take my attention right now,” Rodgers said Thursday on The Pat McAfee Show. “I wasn’t stringing anybody along; I wasn’t holding anybody hostage. I was honest from the jump about where I was at mentally, and some of the constraints I have in my life right now that warrant my attention.

“I’m open to anything and attached to nothing. So yeah, retirement could still be a possibility, but right now, my focus is, and has been, and will continue to be, on my personal life.”

Rodgers is 41 years old, so it feels like retirement has always been a possibility for him. He suffered a brutal injury in 2023, and he didn’t look like the same player in 2024. While he still might feel like he has good football left in him, it could be tough for his body to continue taking that pounding.

Rodgers also makes it clear that he’s got some serious personal issues going on. That would be a good explanation for why he has yet to give a team a decision. Recently, it’s seemed like the Steelers were his only option if he wanted to play in 2025. Because of that, many analysts and fans believed he should have no problem making a decision. It sounds like things are more complicated than they seem, though.

However, it doesn’t sound like Rodgers hid this information from the Steelers. He had a long meeting with them in Pittsburgh not too long ago, so both sides are likely aware of what the current situation is. Rodgers is still making up his mind, and he could decide to hang his cleats up.

Playing in the NFL is no joke. It requires a lot of time and commitment. Maybe Rodgers will decide he can’t sacrifice those things at this point in his life. If he does retire, the Steelers will be left with Mason Rudolph as their starter — at least right now. Mike Tomlin made it clear he’s comfortable with that. Whatever happens, hopefully Rodgers makes the best decision for his life.