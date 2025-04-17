Aaron Rodgers Reveals Details Of Throwing Session With DK Metcalf

Free agent QB Aaron Rodgers is still a target for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and a few weeks ago, he made headlines by throwing with current Steelers WR DK Metcalf at UCLA. On The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, Rodgers talked about what went into his throwing session with Metcalf.

“I’ve wanted to do due diligence with this whole process, and part of it is talking to a guy like DK. And let me just say this. What a great dude. What a great dude. He loves football, and I mean, what a specimen this guy is,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers revealed that he was the one who reached out to Metcalf about working out together. He said that Metcalf changed his usual workout time from 6 to 8 a.m. in order for the two of them to be able to work out together.

“I’ve had a few conversations with DK, I think he’s a super guy. Part of the process with this whole thing is seeing how my body is, how it responds, how I feel,” Rodgers said. “I wanted to see how it felt to throw with DK and how the juices felt and how the ball came out and all those little things. And just to get to know DK.”

Aaron Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show on his workout with DK Metcalf at UCLA not long ago. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/nUexzOBYzz — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) April 17, 2025

Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t made up his mind about what he wants to do next season, whether that’s play or retire but throwing with Metcalf was a clear sign of Rodgers’ interest in Pittsburgh, and he didn’t shy away from that when talking about it being a part of his process. It gave him a taste of throwing to someone who could be his No. 1 target next season if he does sign with Pittsburgh. It also helped him get a feel for his body and where he is as a 41-year-old who’s looking to potentially stay in the league.

It sounds like the session went well and Rodgers has a lot of respect for DK Metcalf, which will be important if the two wind up sharing the same locker room next season. Rodgers also talked about his connection with Mike Tomlin, Arthur Smith and Tom Arth, so if he does come to Pittsburgh, there will be a lot of familiarity and it’ll be a place where the four-time NFL MVP should feel comfortable.

While there’s no timeline on his decision, the Steelers seem content to continue to wait for Rodgers, and his connection with Metcalf could wind up playing a part in his decision.