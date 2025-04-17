Aaron Rodgers: ‘Nothing But Love And Respect’ If Steelers Move On From Him, Confirms No Deadline On Decision

For the past few weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been playing the waiting game. They’ve been flirting with Aaron Rodgers, but he’s made no decision yet. Recently, Mike Tomlin mentioned that the Steelers had put no deadline on Rodgers. Rodgers backed that up, and it doesn’t sound like he’d be angry at the Steelers if they moved on from their pursuit of him.

“This entire time, I haven’t felt like I owed anybody some sort of decision at any point,” Rodgers said Thursday on The Pat McAfee Show. “This is my life. Things are different now. My life is different; my personal life is different. I have stuff in the inner circle that I’m intimately close to that’s really important to me.

“I’ve been upfront with them about that and said, ‘If you need to move on, if you need to do something, by all means. Nothing but love and respect if that’s the decision that needs to be made.’ But there’s been no deadline. I’ve talked to Mike [Tomlin] many times.”

In this interview, Rodgers made it clear that he’s got some serious issues going on in his personal life right now. That’s why he hasn’t made a decision, even though it looks like the Steelers are the only team in the market for him. While Rodgers has been branded a diva by some, he’s right that it’s his life. He can make whatever decision he wants.

However, the same is true for the Steelers. They can move on from Rodgers if they want to. It doesn’t sound like he’d hold that against them, either. It sounds like the Steelers are aware of that.

Rodgers is the best quarterback on the market, though. If the Steelers want to compete for a Super Bowl, he gives them their best chance at that. That’s probably why they’re waiting for him. Tomlin has made it clear that he wants the Steelers to be as competitive as they can be. Waiting this long isn’t ideal, but they probably feel like it will be worth it if they land Rodgers.

However, it doesn’t sound like that’s a sure thing. Although the Steelers have placed no deadline on Rodgers, they might have to move on at some point. Rodgers didn’t rule out retirement during that interview, either. The Steelers could find themselves in a bad spot if they wait months for Rodgers, only for him to retire.

Hopefully, the team gets a more concrete answer soon. It sounds like Rodgers is more focused on non-football things, though, so it could still take some time for a decision to come. Maybe the Steelers will turn to the draft to find their next quarterback.