Aaron Rodgers Named Winner Of First Round Of NFL Draft After Steelers Pass On QB

When the Pittsburgh Steelers went on the clock at the 21st overall selection, they had a decision on their hands. Needing to upgrade the interior of their defensive line, Derrick Harmon made a lot of sense. However, Shedeur Sanders, and the rest of the QB class after Cam Ward was on the board as well. That’s a position the Steelers have struggled to fill as they continue to wait on Aaron Rodgers.

At the end of the day, the Steelers’ choice was an easy one, according to no less than the Steelers. They took Harmon, which is a solid move to address the defensive front. However, they still have a hole at QB.

Given that, CBS Sports’ John Breech named Aaron Rodgers as a “winner” from the first round of the 2025 draft in an article published Thursday night.

“The Steelers didn’t take a quarterback in the first round, which means they still clearly have all their eggs in the Aaron Rodgers basket,” Breech wrote. “That’s not necessarily a basket where you want to have all your eggs in, but it’s pretty clear that the Steelers are leaving the door wide open for Rodgers to sign on and play quarterback for them in 2025. ”

While the Steelers didn’t add to their QB room on Thursday, their fans got an update regarding it. Shortly after the draft, it was reported that the Steelers had actually asked Aaron Rodgers for an answer before the draft. Obviously, they’re not getting that answer yet.

If the Steelers truly felt that was a problem, though, they likely would have taken a QB at 21. At the time, Sanders and Jaxson Dart among others were available. That Pittsburgh took Harmon instead could mean one of two things.

First, it could simply be that they value Harmon more than any of the quarterbacks who were available. Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan seem thrilled with the selection, and they should be. Harmon fills a need and is an exciting prospect. Pittsburgh’s interest in him was prevalent through the pre-draft process.

In addition, taking Harmon makes it seem as if the Steelers are confident Aaron Rodgers will sign with them at some point. They remain his best option, and the only team he’s met with so far. While he’s still taking his time to make a decision, that didn’t make the Steelers desperate enough to address the position in the draft.

Of course, there are two more days and six more rounds to go. The Steelers could trade back into the second round and take a QB. Or, given the way the position slid the in the first round, there could be some solid options in the third round as well.

For now, Rodgers is one of the winners from Thursday’s action. His best spot has always been Pittsburgh, and that starting role is still wide open for him.