‘Aaron Rodgers Is Not On The Docket:’ Pat McAfee Dispels Rumors Of Big Wednesday Announcment

It’s been a fun and easy dot to connect. Pat McAfee is close to Aaron Rodgers. Pat McAfee is hosting a live show Wednesday night in Pittsburgh. Aaron Rodgers has yet to confirm but will seemingly sign with the Steelers. So why not break the news, and break the Internet, all at once?

As often as that theory has been mentioned, McAfee says it’s not true. Repeating claims made last month that no announcement is occurring, McAfee doubled down to dispute the speculation.

“Aaron Rodgers is not on the docket,” McAfee told Ben Roethlisberger on the Footbahlin podcast. “So I would like everyone to know that.”

McAfee made similar comments on his own show previously, though he also kept the invitation open for Rodgers to join him. Some conspiracy theorists might cling to the idea that McAfee simply said Rodgers isn’t on the “docket” and that an unplanned announcement is still possible.

But odds are, no reveal is coming tonight. When will it happen? Still impossible to say. Insiders believe it will occur before the draft to give Pittsburgh clarity ahead of making its selections. But it’s obvious Rodgers is working at his own pace, and the Steelers aren’t setting a concrete deadline for him to decide. The only pushback Pittsburgh has offered is Art Rooney II’s quip over not waiting “forever.”

Seemingly, the only other alternative Rodgers has is retirement. It wouldn’t be an outlandish thought for a 41-year-old quarterback who tore his Achilles two years ago. Still, it’s unlikely given reporting of Rodgers’ commitment to play and his recent throwing session with Steelers WR DK Metcalf.

McAfee’s show will kick off tonight at 8 PM/EST. Livestreamed on YouTube, we’ll all get to watch and see if McAfee is being truthful or if this is all a ruse to confirm the news Steeler Nation has been waiting on.

Check out the entire conversation between Roethlisberger and McAfee below.