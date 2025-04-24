2025 Steelers Draft Day Packet: Everything You Need To Know

Welcome to the 2025 NFL Draft, Steelers’ Nation. After months of speculation, mock drafts, rumors, and reports, we start getting answers tonight. Held in Green Bay, the first round will take place Thursday, rounds two and three Friday, and the rest of the draft (including signing undrafted free agents) will take place throughout Saturday.

Our job is to make you the most prepared and informed Steelers fan this weekend. Our Steelers Depot team did an incredible job this year preparing hundreds of scouting reports and studying this year’s class every which way to get the best feel for what Pittsburgh will do over these next three days.

Below is a summary of the work we’ve done since January. The top draft information page to bookmark this weekend will have links to all the core draft information we’ve provided. If there’s any info missing that you’d like to see us add, drop it in the comments below.

Be sure to stick with us throughout draft weekend, when we’ll provide instant analysis and coverage of every Pittsburgh pick.

Mike Tomlin/Omar Khan Pro Day Visits: Here’s where the head coach and general manager attended in 2025. Since 2010, only one Steelers’ first-round pick hasn’t had either attend his Pro Day workout, though it came last season with Washington OT Troy Fautanu. Instead, he was brought in for a pre-draft visit.

Georgia (Tomlin Only)

Clemson (Tomlin Only)

Alabama

Ohio State

Notre Dame

Texas (Dinners Only, Doesn’t Appear Either Attended Work Out)

Michigan (Reportedly Attended Dinners, Not The Work Out)

Known Pro Day Dinners: The players Pittsburgh met with ahead of their school’s Pro Day. This is an incomplete list but the players that have been credibly reported.

QB Jalen Milroe – Alabama

QB Will Howard – Ohio State

QB Quinn Ewers – Texas

RB Phil Mafah – Clemson

RB Quinshon Judkins – Ohio State

RB TreVeyon Henderson- Ohio State

WR Emeka Egbuka – Ohio State

DT Payton Page – Clemson

DL Vernon Broughton – Texas

DL/EDGE Mykel Williams – Georgia

LB Jihaad Campbell – Alabama

CB Jahdae Barron – Texas

S Andrew Mukuba – Texas

Pro Day Tracker: A list of the schools we confirmed that Pittsburgh had personnel in attendance for. In total, we have 60 schools/events with known and named Steelers’ personnel.

Pre-Draft Visit Tracker: We have a complete list of 30 prospects brought in for pre-draft visits, along with four local prospects who didn’t count against the allotted 30. By position group, there are:

– 4 QBs

– 9 RBs

– 4 WRs

– 1 TE (local)

– 1 OL (local)

– 8 DL

– 1 EDGE

– 3 CBs

– 2 S (1 local)

– 1 K (local)

Combine Meeting Tracker: Here’s a list of players the Steelers had formal and informal interviews with at the 2025 Combine in Indianapolis. Our Depot team on-site tallied 30 formals (out of a 45 maximum) and 38 informals.

Mock Drafts (Steelers Depot): Links to each with the first-round pick listed.

Dave Bryan: Derrick Harmon/DL Oregon

Jonathan Heitritter: Jaxson Dart/QB Ole Miss

Josh Carney: Omarion Hampton/RB North Carolina

Matthew Marczi: Kenneth Grant/NT Michigan

Alex Kozora: Derrick Harmon/DL Oregon

Joe Clark: Derrick Harmon/DL Oregon

Ross McCorkle: Shedeur Sanders/QB Colorado

Scott Pavelle: Derrick Harmon/DL Oregon

Depot Crew: Various Selections (Derrick Harmon 5, Shedeur Sanders 1, Walter Nolen 1, Kenneth Grant 1)

Mock Drafts (National Media): The national media’s first-round selections for Pittsburgh. We’ll add a couple more mocks that get released throughout the day Thursday.

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Shedeur Sanders/QB Colorado

Matt Miller/ESPN: Shedeur Sanders/QB Colorado

Tony Pauline/Sportskeeda: Shedeur Sanders/QB Colorado

Joel Klatt/Fox Sports: Nick Emmanwori/S South Carolina

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Colston Loveland/TE Michigan

Bucky Brooks/NFL Network: Shedeur Sanders/QB Colorado

Charles Davis/NFL Network: Kenneth Grant/NT Michigan

Pro Football Focus: Kenneth Grant/NT Michigan

Peter Schrager/NFL Network: Shedeur Sanders/QB Colorado

Todd McShay/The Ringer: Derrick Harmon/DL Oregon

Jason La Canfora/The Washington Post: Shedeur Sanders/QB Colorado

Trevor Sikkema/PFF: Shedeur Sanders/QB Colorado

Scott Pavelle’s Big Board: 342 players ranked and listed on Scott’s final big board. Sortable by position with detailed information on the vast majority of the prospects. Scott did a great job putting all our scouting info into one place.

Steelers ‘Look For’ Studies: Our yearly “what the Steelers look for” study, creating physical and athletic thresholds of the Mike Tomlin era. Applying those to see which 2025 prospects check the most boxes.

Defensive Line

Wide Receiver

Cornerback

Running Back

Inside Linebacker

Safety

Clayton Eckert’s Interest Studies: Numerical ranking of the prospects the Pittsburgh Steelers have shown the most interest in throughout the 2025 draft cycle.

Defensive Line + EDGE

Wide Receiver

Cornerback

Running Back

Inside Linebacker

Safety

Offensive Line

Mock Draft Contest: Our annual Steelers’ mock draft contest, where three participants will walk away with a sense of superiority…and some money. Carefully read all the rules before entering, and good luck!

Scouting Reports: Our Steelers Depot set a new scouting report record. Crushed it, actually. We wrote 360 reports (!!) on the 2025 draft class, dozens more than our previous high. Everyone from No. 1 overall pick, QB Cam Ward, to D-III Middlebury and everything in between, this was our most successful season in terms of reports. I can’t thank the Depot team who wrote reports enough: Jonathan Heitritter, Josh Carney, Tom Mead, Ross McCorkle, Steven Pavelka, Efram Geller, Jim Hester, Nate Kosko, Jake Brockhoff, and me.

You can find each report below. I know some wish it were more sortable or in a specific order, but I just didn’t have time to do all the legwork this season. You can Ctrl + F on your page if you’d like to find a particular name. For each player the Steelers draft, we’ll quickly sticky their scouting report to the top of the website (the home page, not this article) so you don’t have to go hunting for it.