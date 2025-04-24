2025 NFL Draft

2025 Steelers Draft Day Packet: Everything You Need To Know

Steelers Facility Darius Slay Depot mock

Welcome to the 2025 NFL Draft, Steelers’ Nation. After months of speculation, mock drafts, rumors, and reports, we start getting answers tonight. Held in Green Bay, the first round will take place Thursday, rounds two and three Friday, and the rest of the draft (including signing undrafted free agents) will take place throughout Saturday.

Our job is to make you the most prepared and informed Steelers fan this weekend. Our Steelers Depot team did an incredible job this year preparing hundreds of scouting reports and studying this year’s class every which way to get the best feel for what Pittsburgh will do over these next three days.

Below is a summary of the work we’ve done since January. The top draft information page to bookmark this weekend will have links to all the core draft information we’ve provided. If there’s any info missing that you’d like to see us add, drop it in the comments below.

Be sure to stick with us throughout draft weekend, when we’ll provide instant analysis and coverage of every Pittsburgh pick.

Mike Tomlin/Omar Khan Pro Day Visits: Here’s where the head coach and general manager attended in 2025. Since 2010, only one Steelers’ first-round pick hasn’t had either attend his Pro Day workout, though it came last season with Washington OT Troy Fautanu. Instead, he was brought in for a pre-draft visit.

Georgia (Tomlin Only)
Clemson (Tomlin Only)
Alabama
Ohio State
Notre Dame
Texas (Dinners Only, Doesn’t Appear Either Attended Work Out)
Michigan (Reportedly Attended Dinners, Not The Work Out)

Known Pro Day Dinners: The players Pittsburgh met with ahead of their school’s Pro Day. This is an incomplete list but the players that have been credibly reported.

QB Jalen Milroe – Alabama
QB Will Howard – Ohio State
QB Quinn Ewers – Texas
RB Phil Mafah – Clemson
RB Quinshon Judkins – Ohio State
RB TreVeyon Henderson- Ohio State
WR Emeka Egbuka – Ohio State
DT Payton Page – Clemson
DL Vernon Broughton – Texas
DL/EDGE Mykel Williams – Georgia
LB Jihaad Campbell – Alabama
CB Jahdae Barron – Texas
S Andrew Mukuba – Texas

Pro Day Tracker: A list of the schools we confirmed that Pittsburgh had personnel in attendance for. In total, we have 60 schools/events with known and named Steelers’ personnel.

Pre-Draft Visit Tracker: We have a complete list of 30 prospects brought in for pre-draft visits, along with four local prospects who didn’t count against the allotted 30. By position group, there are:

– 4 QBs
– 9 RBs
– 4 WRs
– 1 TE (local)
– 1 OL (local)
– 8 DL
– 1 EDGE
– 3 CBs
– 2 S (1 local)
– 1 K (local)

Combine Meeting Tracker: Here’s a list of players the Steelers had formal and informal interviews with at the 2025 Combine in Indianapolis. Our Depot team on-site tallied 30 formals (out of a 45 maximum) and 38 informals.

Mock Drafts (Steelers Depot): Links to each with the first-round pick listed.

Dave Bryan: Derrick Harmon/DL Oregon
Jonathan Heitritter: Jaxson Dart/QB Ole Miss
Josh Carney: Omarion Hampton/RB North Carolina
Matthew Marczi: Kenneth Grant/NT Michigan
Alex Kozora: Derrick Harmon/DL Oregon
Joe Clark: Derrick Harmon/DL Oregon
Ross McCorkle: Shedeur Sanders/QB Colorado
Scott Pavelle: Derrick Harmon/DL Oregon
Depot Crew: Various Selections (Derrick Harmon 5, Shedeur Sanders 1, Walter Nolen 1, Kenneth Grant 1)

Mock Drafts (National Media): The national media’s first-round selections for Pittsburgh. We’ll add a couple more mocks that get released throughout the day Thursday.

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Shedeur Sanders/QB Colorado
Matt Miller/ESPN: Shedeur Sanders/QB Colorado
Tony Pauline/Sportskeeda: Shedeur Sanders/QB Colorado
Joel Klatt/Fox Sports: Nick Emmanwori/S South Carolina
Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Colston Loveland/TE Michigan
Bucky Brooks/NFL Network: Shedeur Sanders/QB Colorado
Charles Davis/NFL Network: Kenneth Grant/NT Michigan
Pro Football Focus: Kenneth Grant/NT Michigan
Peter Schrager/NFL Network: Shedeur Sanders/QB Colorado
Todd McShay/The Ringer: Derrick Harmon/DL Oregon
Jason La Canfora/The Washington Post: Shedeur Sanders/QB Colorado
Trevor Sikkema/PFF: Shedeur Sanders/QB Colorado

Scott Pavelle’s Big Board: 342 players ranked and listed on Scott’s final big board. Sortable by position with detailed information on the vast majority of the prospects. Scott did a great job putting all our scouting info into one place.

Steelers ‘Look For’ Studies: Our yearly “what the Steelers look for” study, creating physical and athletic thresholds of the Mike Tomlin era. Applying those to see which 2025 prospects check the most boxes.

Defensive Line
Wide Receiver
Cornerback
Running Back
Inside Linebacker
Safety

Clayton Eckert’s Interest Studies: Numerical ranking of the prospects the Pittsburgh Steelers have shown the most interest in throughout the 2025 draft cycle.

Defensive Line + EDGE
Wide Receiver
Cornerback
Running Back
Inside Linebacker
Safety
Offensive Line

Mock Draft Contest: Our annual Steelers’ mock draft contest, where three participants will walk away with a sense of superiority…and some money. Carefully read all the rules before entering, and good luck!

Scouting Reports: Our Steelers Depot set a new scouting report record. Crushed it, actually. We wrote 360 reports (!!) on the 2025 draft class, dozens more than our previous high. Everyone from No. 1 overall pick, QB Cam Ward, to D-III Middlebury and everything in between, this was our most successful season in terms of reports. I can’t thank the Depot team who wrote reports enough: Jonathan Heitritter, Josh Carney, Tom Mead, Ross McCorkle, Steven Pavelka, Efram Geller, Jim Hester, Nate Kosko, Jake Brockhoff, and me.

You can find each report below. I know some wish it were more sortable or in a specific order, but I just didn’t have time to do all the legwork this season. You can Ctrl + F on your page if you’d like to find a particular name. For each player the Steelers draft, we’ll quickly sticky their scouting report to the top of the website (the home page, not this article) so you don’t have to go hunting for it.

Previous 2025 NFL Draft Player Profiles
CB Jahdae Barron DL Derrick Harmon QB Quinn Ewers RB Omarion Hampton
RB RJ Harvey EDGE Kyle Kennard WR Luther Burden III RB Ollie Gordon II
WR Tre Harris DL Shemar Stewart DL Walter Nolen OT Will Campbell
WR Tetairoa McMillan DL Rylie Mills WR Jayden Higgins WR Emeka Egbuka
QB Jalen Milroe WR Matthew Golden RB Ashton Jeanty EDGE Nic Scourton
DE Jared Ivey CB Denzel Burke DT Deone Walker WR Isaiah Bond
RB Bhayshul Tuten DT Tyleik Williams WR Xavier Restrepo DT Kenneth Grant
TE Colston Loveland QB Jaxson Dart CB Zy Alexander LB Jalon Walker
TE Tyler Warren QB Kyle McCord RB Tahj Brooks QB Cam Ward
CB Benjamin Morrison OT Josh Simmons CB Azareye’h Thomas RB Kaleb Johnson
EDGE Landon Jackson CB Shavon Revel Jr. DL Ty Robinson QB Will Howard
DL T.J. Sanders CB Trey Amos EDGE Ashton Gillotte DL Darius Alexander
WR Tez Johnson RB Devin Neal OT Emery Jones WR Tai Felton
CB Darien Porter OT Hollin Pierce CB Maxwell Hairston DL Omarr Norman-Lott
WR Ricky White III OG Tate Ratledge S Jaylen Reed RB Cam Skattebo
WR Kyle Williams DL Vernon Broughton WR Jake Bech EDGE Josaiah Stewart
EDGE Abdul Carter RB TreVeyon Henderson QB Riley Leonard RB Damien Martinez
RB Quinshon Judkins WR Jalen Royals OT Kelvin Banks Jr. DL Joshua Farmer
DB Malachi Moore DL Jordan Burch WR Savion Williams DL Alfred Collins
LB Jay Higgins TE Elijah Arroyo DL Shemar Turner OT Josh Conerly
CB Quincy Riley TE Gunnar Helm DB Sebastian Castro WR/CB Travis Hunter
iOL Jack Conley RB Raheim Sanders CB Will Johnson CB Cobee Bryant
WR Pat Bryant OT Anthony Belton EDGE Mykel Williams TE Harold Fannin Jr.
WR Arian Smith DL JJ Pegues RB Trevor Etienne S Xavier Watts
OT Charles Grant DL Nazir Stackhouse CB Tommi Hill OL Donovan Jackson
OT Aireontae Ersery S Malaki Starks EDGE James Pearce Jr. TE Jalin Conyers
WR Jaylin Noel DL Mason Graham WR Elic Ayomanor EDGE Elijah Roberts
CB Upton Stout RB Dylan Sampson DL Tim Smith OG Dylan Fairchild
WR Theo Wease Jr. EDGE Mike Green CB Mello Dotson OT Armand Membou
RB LeQuint Allen EDGE Princely Umanmielen OG Tyler Booker RB DJ Giddens
S Craig Woodson LB Jacob Kiser WR Zakhari Franklin S Nick Emmanwori
TE CJ Dippre LB Danny Stutsman CB Jabbar Muhammad TE Mason Taylor
DT Jordan Phillips LB Kobe King DL Cam Horsley DL Cam’Ron Jackson
DL Jamaree Caldwell LB Jihaad Campbell RB Jordan James OL Wyatt Milum
C Jake Majors DE Jack Sawyer DE Donovan Ezeiruaku WR Chimere Dike
DL Howard Cross III OL Marcus Mbow RB Kalel Mullings S Andrew Mukuba
OG Luke Kandra QB Tyler Shough C Grey Zabel OT Cameron Williams
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson EDGE Tyler Baron OL Jalen Rivers EDGE JT Tuimoloau
OG Jonah Savaiinaea S Shilo Sanders WR Ja’Corey Brooks CB Jacob Parrish
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt EDGE Jah Joyner S Kevin Winston Jr. EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo
LB Teddye Buchanan  LB Cody Simon C Jared Wilson OT Ozzy Trapilo
RB Jaydon Blue LB Carson Schewsinger LB Chris Paul Jr. DT Thor Griffith
WR Antwane Wells Jr. LB Jeffrey Bassa CB Alijah Huzzie DT Jared Harrison-Hunte
EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland CB Dorian Strong EDGE Fadil Diggs QB Shedeur Sanders
TE Terrance Ferguson LB Carson Bruener WR Jordan Watkins RB Donovan Edwards
DL CJ West CB Jaylin Smith CB Mac McWilliams OG Miles Frazier
S Hunter Wohler EDGE Ahmed Hassanein WR Elijhah Badger TE Jake Briningstool
QB Brady Cook RET Jacquez Stuart S Jonas Sanker WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
CB Jason Marshall Jr. RB Kyle Monangai DT Aeneas Peebles DL Warren Brinson
EDGE Bradyn Swinson S Billy Bowman Jr. QB Dillon Gabriel EDGE Barryn Sorrell
S Malik Verdon WR Dont’e Thornton RB Breshard Smith OT Chase Lundt
TE Jackson Hawes WR Nick Nash S Lanthan Ransom TE Oronde Gadsden II
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith OL Jonah Monheim OT Jalen Travis CB BJ Adams
WR Will Sheppard OT Ajani Cornelius DT Kyonte Hamilton DB Robert McDaniel
QB Hunter Dekkers OL Jackson Slater RB Lan Larison LB Aaron Smith
OL Thomas Perry OT Carson Vinson CB Melvin Smith OL Marcus Wehr
TE JJ Galbreath RB ShunDerrick Powell OL Aiden Williams RB Marcus Yarns
DE Rovell Carter CB Isas Waxter OL Gareth Warren RB Tre Stewart
S Keondre Jackson WR Efton Chism II EDGE David Walker QB Cam Miller
OL Clay Webb S TaMuarion Wilson QB Taylor Elgersma QB Tommy Mellott
WR Andrew Armstrong WR Dominic Lovett WR LaJohntay Wester EDGE Elijah Ponder
WR Traeshon Holden S Dan Jackson DL Yahya Black LB Que Robinson
RB Phil Mafah LB Demetrius Knight Jr. RB Woody Marks TE Mitchell Evans
TE Luke Lachey CB Justin Walley RB Antario Brown WR Kaden Prather
QB Zach Zebrowski DL Zeek Biggers TE Anthony Torres EDGE Sai’vion Jones
OL Seth McLaughlin RB Ja’Quinden Jackson DB Jordan Clark OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan
RB Jarquez Hunter CB Zah Frazier LB Barrett Carter DB Caleb Ransaw
OL Connor Colby QB Graham Mertz OL Walter Lampkin DT Simeon Barrow Jr.
LB Cody Lindenberg WR Bru McCoy EDGE Johnny Walker QB Kurtis Rourke
QB Max Brosmer CB Car’lin Vigers NT Desmond Watson S J.J. Roberts
WR Kobe Hudson K Ben Sauls OT Logan Brown WR Tory Horton
DL Tonka Hemmingway DB Gabriel Taylor RB Montrell Johnson Jr. S Rayuan Lane III
S R.J. Mickens LS William Wagner OL Caleb Rogers TE Benjamin Yurosek
CB Jermari Harris OG Torricelli Simpkins III OT Jack Nelson DT Ty Hamilton
QB Brett Gabbert DL Jahvaree Ritzie QB Seth Henigan P James Burnip
TE Thomas Fidone II LB Collin Oliver DL Elijah Simmons DL Junior Tafuna
CB Nohl Williams TE Gavin Bartholomew C Eli Cox LB Bam Martin-Scott
LB Smael Mondon Jr. OL Joe Huber TE Caden Prieskorn EDGE Ethan Downs
OG Joshua Gray S Aubrey Burks CB Jordan Oladokun LB Shemar James
RB Ulysees Bentley IV S Donovan McMillon iOL Garrett Dellinger WR Konata Mumpfield
WR Isaac TeSlaa DL Sean Martin WR Da’Quan Felton OG Hayden Conner
EDGE Tyler Batty TE Mason Tharp FB Brock Lampe DL DeAndre Jules
QB Donovan Smith QB Connor Bazelak WR Jacolby George CB Robert Longerbeam
WR Jaylin Lane CB O’Donnell Fortune WR Beaux Collins DB Trikweze Bridges
OL Xavier Truss DL Eric Gregory CB Bilhal Kone LB Eugene Asante
WR Isaiah Neyor CB Jalen Kimber CB Marcus Harris EDGE Steven Linton
CB Terrence Spence CB Doneiko Slaughter S/LB Justin Barron S Maxen Hook
OT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson LB Francisco Mauigoa CB Jordan Hancock DE Coziah Izzard
OT Myles Hinton iOL Jacob Bayer WR Josh Kelly LB Shaun Dolac
TE Moliki Matavao RB Corey Kiner EDGE Danny Striggow OG Marcus Tate

 

