2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: UCLA TE Moliki Matavao

Moliki Matavao Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on UCLA tight end Moliki Matavao.

No. 88 MOLIKI MATAVAO/TE UCLA – 6052, 265 POUNDS

Measurements 

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Moliki Matavao 6052/265 9 1/2 33  74 3/4
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.81 1.60 N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
9’6″ 32.5 N/A

*40-yard, 10-yard, broad jump and vertical from NFL Combine, all other measurements from Senior Bowl

THE GOOD

– Well built, good size for position
– Quick off LOS, gets into route in quick manner
– Moves smoothly for his massive frame
– Catches ball over middle of the field without fear
– Transitions from catching the ball to running in smooth fashion
– Great feel for zone coverages, consistently finds the right spot to sit in his route
– Shows ability to seal off defenders while blocking
– Solid speed makes him a deep threat
– Recognizes when QB is scrambling, works to get open
– Consistently catches in traffic
– Some positional versatility, lined up at WR at times with UCLA

THE BAD

– Can lose speed when tracking ball
– Isn’t able to adjust well to poorly thrown passes
– Not going to make many defenders miss with the ball in his hands
– Lacks power as a blocker
– Catches blocks too often, allowing defenders to come to him
– Will occasionally flat-out miss defenders when trying to block
– Occasional concentration drops
– Slows feet when coming into blocks

BIO

– Birthday: March 23, 2003, 22-years old
– Hometown: Henderson, NV
– Attended Liberty High School in Oregon
– Majored in Sociology
– Four-star recruit out of high school, ranked fourth-best TE in 2020 class by ESPN
– Committed to Oregon ahead of 2021 season
– Saw the field in 14 games in 2021, had nine receptions and one touchdown
– Started six of 12 games in 2022, had 10 receptions for 134 yards and one touchdown
– Transferred to UCLA before 2023 season
– Had 14 receptions for 283 yards and two scores in 2023
– Posted best collegiate season in 2024, had 41 receptions for 506 yards, two touchdowns
– Played 50 games through collegiate career, starting 22 of them
– Named All Pac-12 Honoree (Honorable Mention) in 2023
Enjoys hunting as a hobby, named Jason Witten as an athlete he admires

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Despite being his massive size for the position, Moliki Matavao moves extremely smoothly. He also possesses good awareness for the position. He understands defenses well, especially against zone coverage.

Here, Matavao is lined up as a receiver on the top-end of the screen. He gets off the ball quickly, and is running a curl route. Then, he immediately finds a hole in the zone, sits down, and catches the ball, picking up a sizeable chunk of yards in the process.

Here, Matavao is on the wing, just off the line of scrimmage next to the right tackle. He’s again running a curl route, something UCLA had him doing often. Realizing the linebacker who’s supposed to be in his zone is still in the middle of the field, Matavao smartly cuts his route short, and sits in the perfect spot. He catches the ball and fights for some extra yardage.

His high football IQ doesn’t only shine through in these instances, though. Matavao does a good job keeping tabs on his quarterback, and understands how to get open when they’re scrambling.

Here, Matavao runs a short hitch route over the middle of the field. His QB ends up scrambling to the right. Matavao recognizes it, and does a good job getting open up the field, even gaining a step or two on his defender in the process. Unfortunately, his QB doesn’t see him. If he does, Matavao might still be running as I type this.

Catching the ball isn’t the only thing a tight end needs to do. When it comes to blocking, there are some ups and downs to Matavao’s game. At times, he shows excellent technique.

The way this play comes together for UCLA is an absolute dream for any offensive coordinator. Everybody here does their job, Matavao included. He does a great job working to the second level, and smartly connects with the outside shoulder of the defender, sealing him off. This helps open the hole for his running back, who picks up a massive chunk of yards.

However, It’s not all sunshine and butterflies when it comes to blocking for Matavao.

Sometimes Matavao simply misses blocks, or doesn’t even see them. Here, Matavao’s outside of the left tackle. The edge rusher in front of him shifts to his outside just before the play begins. Unfortunately, Matavao doesn’t recognize it, and attempts to block the linebacker at the second level instead. That rusher ends up getting a free shot at his quarterback. Things like this just can’t happen in the NFL for Matavao.

I want you to look at No. 11 for Penn State’s pre-snap movement, and Matavao’s head before the snap here. Again, just before the snap, the edge rusher shifts to Matavao’s outside. Matavao never lifts his head up. As a result, he doesn’t see it. He tries to get to the second level again here, completely disregarding the defender to his outside, who flies into the backfield to shut the play down.

CONCLUSION

Moliki Matavao brings a lot to the receiving game. He’s quick off the line of scrimmage and runs solid routes. In addition, he understands zone coverages well, consistently finding the right spot to end his route. He also does a good job of working back to the quarterback when they’re scrambling. However, his blocking ability leaves much to be desired. He needs to be more consistent in recognizing defenders, and have more power as a blocker. Still, his receiving ability should give him a role in the NFL.

Matavao reminds me of Mark Andrews. Coming out of college, Andrews was similarly quick off the line of scrimmage, and excelled against zone coverage. He moved well for his size, and his speed allowed him to be a downfield threat. Andrews had similar blocking concerns as well. I don’t think Matavao’s ceiling is quite as high, but if his blocking improves, and he’s in the right situation, I think he can be quite productive at the NFL level.

Projection: Mid-Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: Fifth Round (Backup/Special Teamer)
Games Watched: Penn State (2024), Rutgers (2024), USC (2024)

