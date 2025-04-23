2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Clemson OG Marcus Tate

Marcus Tate Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Clemson guard Marcus Tate.

No. 74 MARCUS TATE/OG CLEMSON – 6052, 321 POUNDS (SENIOR)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Marcus Tate 6052/321 9 32 3/4 80 7/8
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
N/A N/A N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Strong reach-blocking ability
– Adequate play strength
– Powerful punch
– Good recovery ability
– Focused body positioning to wall off defensive linemen
– Communicates with other linemen to coordinate how to handle stunts

THE BAD

– Struggles getting to the second level
– Loses sight of assignment as a puller
– Can overset and lose to quick moves from defensive linemen
– Needs to improve finishing ability
– Does not drive defenders downhill; just uses body to wall
– Falls to the ground too much
– Lets defenders get into his body, which can limit his play strength
– Does not react well to hand usage from pass rushers
– High pad level in pass protection
– Can get bull rushed by powerful rushers
– Injury history

BIO

– Started 37 games across four seasons at Clemson. First true freshman offensive lineman to start a game since 1972
– 2024: Helped power Clemson to a top-15 offense. Recorded an 86.7%-win rate vs a single pass rusher on 79 snaps, per Pro Football Focus
– Second-team All-ACC pick in 2024
– Won ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week vs. Florida State
– Plagued by injuries the entire season and needed reconstruction surgery on his MCL and MPFL
– 2023: Started the first eight games before suffering a season-ending injury during practice
– Four-star prospect out of University School for three years and TRU Prep Academy for one year
– Ranked the No. 6 offensive guard in the country and No. 18 in Florida
– Won a state championship in 2020 at TRU Prep Academy
– Launched the Marcus Tate Care Closet to support elementary students in need

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Marcus Tate was a veteran at Clemson and contributed to the program’s success for four years. Their unit was well coached, which shows on tape in how Tate is prepared for every stunt that is thrown his way. There are plays where he handles three rushers, passing each one off to his tackle and center while still staying square and holding up well. He is a high-IQ player who knows how to win with good body positioning. He works well in a gap or zone scheme, as Clemson employed a multiple run offense. He is not the best athlete in space, but he does a good job of reach blocking, as shown on this play.

On gap runs, Tate does not win by driving defenders downhill, but he uses his body to move defenders out of gaps near the line of scrimmage. He is like a basketball center boxing someone out and securing the rebound. He will not move people into the second level but will win with his body by pushing defenders laterally.

He has a powerful initial punch, but Tate’s finishing ability needs work. It is easy to tell when someone does not finish well by how often they are on the ground, and he is on the turf a lot. He will make great initial contact but then lose with weaker grip strength and not a lot of lower-body drive.

When moving downhill as a run blocker, he is very set in his way about his path and does not adjust to where the defender will go. While losing the first step, he has strong recovery ability, as shown on this play.

As a puller, Tate gets out his stance quick but will lose sight of his man as the play develops, which leads to tackles for loss. Once again, he makes great initial contact but can lose as the rep goes further. He will need to continue to drive his legs downfield to put the defender out of the play instead of giving up ground and falling, which can bring the defender closer to the ball carrier. On this rep, he does not see his man and blocks the wrong guy, leading to a TFL.

In pass protection, Tate is solid overall but shows some cause for concern. As stated earlier, he is fantastic against stunts. He also shows he can give great help when he is left free, and he will not let people by in a double team. When he is 1v1, he does a good job on most reps, but when he is faced with a highly skilled defensive lineman, he will struggle.

Against power, there are some reps where he gets bull rushed. His pad level will rise, which is fine against weaker rushers, but when he goes against a strong defender, they will get low and work through his pads, pushing him back into the quarterback.

Against handsy pass rushers, Tate does not react well and can be beat. His hand-fighting ability is weak, and when he does recover it is with his body, not with a quick punch to get back in position. He allows the defenders to get into his body, which eliminates his strong punch, giving defenders time to figure out how to best attack.

On this play, he loses to hands quickly but uses his body to recover. I worry that when going against NFL defensive linemen, they can beat him quickly and he will not be able to use his body to recover.

CONCLUSION

Marcus Tate was an interesting player to watch because he has a lot of rock-solid tape, but there are plays that raise concern for me. He also is a highly injured player who played the 2024 season through injury, which could come back to bite him in his professional career. Tate shows good play strength and high IQ, but his lack of finishing ability and negative flashes in pass protection would give me pause about taking him within the first four rounds. I see him being a solid backup who can be serviceable if a team is forced to put him into a game. My comp is T.J. Bass.

Projection: Mid-Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 6.5 – Sixth/Seventh Round (End of Roster/Practice Squad)
Games Watched: at Wake Forest (2024), at Florida State (2024), vs South Carolina (2024), vs Texas (2024)

