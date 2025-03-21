‘You Ungrateful Dude:’ Bart Scott Blasts Najee Harris For Recent Comments

Najee Harris might think the grass is greener on the other side. But don’t tear up the front yard you called home for four seasons. That’s former NFL linebacker and current ESPN analyst Bart Scott’s view of Harris’ pointed comments about his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Though the team had its problems during Harris’ tenure, Scott argues Harris’ situation was better than a lot of rookies.

“You ungrateful dude,” Scott said on ESPN’s Get Up Friday morning. “Listen, how fortunate is it for you to be in the playoffs every year of your career? That doesn’t just happen. And when he leaves sometimes, you realize how good you had it.”

Whew, Bart Scott just blasted Najee Harris on First Take for his recent comments about the Steelers 👀 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/UZ0qGqKCmy — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 21, 2025

As a minor technical point, Pittsburgh made the postseason in three of Harris’ four years, missing out during the 2022 season. But Scott’s point is well taken. The Steelers made Harris their lead runner for four seasons, and he got the chance to compete each year. For many around the league, that’s a rarity. Coming over to Pittsburgh, cornerback Donte Jackson enjoyed the first winning and playoff season of his seven-year career in 2024 after a stint in Carolina that had constant coaching turnover.

In a local news interview after signing, Najee Harris said he wasn’t used properly and discussed the difficulties of playing in a young offense that lacked identity. Comments he’s made before and ones that are largely true. Most of his time was spent under OC Matt Canada, a coach in over his head who became the Steelers’ first midseason firing since World War II. Harris’ passing-game role diminished throughout his career, Pittsburgh was slow to rebuild its offensive line, and it remains in transition from the post-Ben Roethlisberger era.

In his first Chargers presser, Harris also highlighted the team’s great facilities, a subtle knock at what the Steelers’ facility lacks.

Perhaps it’s easy for Harris to take it all for granted. He’s played on successful teams throughout his career. A powerhouse at Alabama, a historic franchise like Pittsburgh, which is perenially in the Wild Card mix. Now, he’ll look to further what Jim Harbaugh is building in Los Angeles, a team that won 11 games in 2024.

On paper, Harris has the set-up to thrive in Los Angeles behind a strong offensive line and defined team philosophy. But it won’t be perfect with the Chargers either. Their passing game doesn’t often get the running backs involved so Harris’ hope of being used properly might not come to pass, at least not in that regard. And they’re in a competitive AFC West looking up at the Kansas City Chiefs. One injury to QB Justin Herbert and the Chargers could be in big trouble.

Bart Scott’s comments are sharp. So were Najee Harris’. Both can be true. Harris’ words weren’t wrong and don’t automatically mean he’s ungrateful. But perhaps they were unnecessary, and Scott was quick to call him out on it.