‘You Either Want To Be A Pittsburgh Steeler, Or You Don’t’: Cam Heyward Weighs In On Free Agency QB Saga

Coming up on the start of the second full week of the NFL’s new year, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in much the same position they were last week at the quarterback position: waiting on a decision from 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers.
Though the Steelers brought back Mason Rudolph last week on a two-year deal to shore up the QB room, they are still awaiting a decision one way or another from Rodgers, who is coming off of a 5-12 season with the New York Jets. He is reportedly weighing offers from the Steelers and New York Giants, while also possibly waiting for the Minnesota Vikings to get involved.
Rodgers’ indecisiveness has caused things to stop at the quarterback position, as names like Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston await the big domino to fall in Rodgers. With Rodgers holding things up in the QB market, it’s led to endless speculation and talking points in the media as teams are waiting patiently while fan bases are growing antsy.
For Steelers team captain Cameron Heyward, he just wants to move on and play football. On the latest episode of his podcast “Not Just Football with Cameron Heyward,” the veteran defensive end says he’s tired of talking and hearing about the quarterback situation.
“I ain’t doing that darkness retreat. I don’t need any of that crap. Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t, it’s that simple. That’s the pitch,” Heyward said when asked about the quarterback situation and waiting on Rodgers, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “Everybody’s entitled to their opinion, you can take however long. I think when you start put teams up against others…I don’t even like to get into that, that’s not my business. I will never tell a man what to do or how to do it, but if you want to be part of the group be part of the group.”
Credit to co-host Hayden Walsh for asking the question regarding a pitch to a guy like Rodgers and trying to find out what lengths Heyward would go to at this point to help secure the four-time NFL MVP.
While Heyward has been a big recruiter in the past, helping convince Wilson to join the Steelers last offseason, playing a role in cornerback Darius Slay coming to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal, and being that welcoming guy in general, at this point he just appears annoyed that the Steelers find themselves where they are at the quarterback position.
Heyward saying you either want to be a Steeler or you don’t is how the team should be viewing it, too. It shouldn’t be this hard and shouldn’t be dragging out like this. Yes, the Steelers have put themselves in a tough spot by losing Justin Fields in free agency to the New York Jets and being unable to land Sam Darnold before he signed with the Seattle Seahawks, but that doesn’t mean they need to sit and wait this long.
There’s a team-building aspect to this, and while the Steelers continue to operate on the fringes and continue to sign depth free agents along the way, like they reportedly did with safety Juan Thornhill and defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk on Monday, they need to figure out quarterback.
While it was understandable to give Rodgers a few days to make up his mind and give him the space needed, we’re now closing in on entering a second full week. There’s some speculation that Rodgers’ decision could drag out to the draft, too. The Steelers don’t have time for that, nor should they wait.
The Giants might be offering more money, and the Vikings might be the ideal destination for Rodgers due to the offensive structure that would be around him. But if he truly has such reverence for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, Rodgers needs to make a decision — and fast. It’s a starting job in a stable environment with a team that just added a big-play receiver.
If it’s not about money, then it’s time to make a decision, one way or another. Kudos to Heyward for saying what needed to be said.
