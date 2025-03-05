WR Tyler Lockett, Seahawks Part Ways As Steelers Options Pile Up

Another veteran wide receiver is hitting the open market. The Seattle Seahawks and veteran WR Tyler Lockett are parting ways. Lockett made the announcement on Twitter/X moments ago, thanking the franchise and city for his long career there. Naturally, that will create buzz between Lockett and the Pittsburgh Steelers as the veteran receiver market heats up.

“I really enjoyed being in Seattle! I met so many great people and captured so many great memories! The 12’s really make this place meaningful! Although, my time on the Seahawks may have run its course I’m thankful for everything!!God gets all the glory forever!!!!” Lockett tweeted.

I really enjoyed being in Seattle! I met so many great people and captured so many great memories! The 12’s really make this place meaningful! Although, my time on the Seahawks may have run its course I’m thankful for everything!!God gets all the glory forever!!!! pic.twitter.com/cywZBDhOVR — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) March 5, 2025

Homegrown, Lockett has spent his entire career with Seattle. A third-round pick in 2015, he became one of the organization’s biggest mid-round gems. Incredibly durable with 161 games played across the last decade, he made an instant impact on offense and special teams. Lockett made the Pro Bowl and All-Pro team as a rookie, catching six touchdowns on offense and returning one punt for a touchdown on special teams.

He registered four-straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2019-2022, a dynamic threat with big-play ability. He preserved his body by avoiding big hits but still created splash plays, averaging more than 16-yards per catch in 2021. Seattle began to phase him out this season, taking a backseat role to DK Metcalf and Jaxson Smith-Njigba. Lockett finished 2024 with just 49 receptions, 600 yards, and two touchdowns while failing to surpass 30 receiving yards in a game after Week 9. His release has been widely speculated and comes as little surprise.

Much of his career was spent with QB Russell Wilson and should Wilson ultimately re-sign with Pittsburgh, Lockett could be on the Steelers’ radar. They’re in need of adding a No. 2 receiver and Lockett’s transition to Pittsburgh would be made easier by having Wilson in his corner. Later today, Wilson will likely post a message acknowledging Lockett’s time in Seattle.

UPDATE (12:54 PM): Wilson immediately sent out this tweet in response to Lockett’s new.

If not Pittsburgh, the Las Vegas Raiders could be in play. As noted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Pete Carroll is the Raiders’ new head coach and drafted Lockett in Seattle. Las Vegas is searching for offensive upgrades across the board, including at receiver.

One natural landing spot for soon-to-be former Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett is the Las Vegas Raiders, whose head coach Pete Carroll knows his former wide receiver well. Lockett’s character always has matched his talents, and Carroll always has been a big supporter. Raiders also need… pic.twitter.com/QUSU6qwtt9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2025

Age is a concern with Lockett and his diminished production only contributes to that worry. But he’d be a cheaper option compared to other names like Davante Adams. General manager Omar Khan said at the Combine who the team re-signs at quarterbacks impacts the receiver they target. If Wilson returns, Lockett is a name to watch.