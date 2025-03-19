WR Prospect Jaylin Lane Idolized Hines Ward Growing Up: ‘I Wanted To Be Just Like Him’

In the year 2025, everyone is starting to feel a little bit old. Some of you might feel especially old learning that Virginia Tech WR Jaylin Lane idolized Pittsburgh Steelers legend Hines Ward while growing up.

Lane hopped on the Up And Adams show today where he talked to Kay Adams about his admiration of Ward and the Steelers in general.

“Yeah, he was originally why,” Lane said in crediting Ward for the reason he wanted to play receiver. “I wanted to be just like him. I almost wore 86; now I wear 83 but that’s a whole ‘nother story. But yeah, Hines Ward, that whole Steelers run they were going on while I was growing up, that inspired me.”

— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 19, 2025

Ward last played in 2011, so it’s been quite a while since he suited up for the Steelers. It doesn’t feel like that long, though, and Lane looking up to Ward as he was growing up shows how fast Father Time moves.

Lane may not develop into everything Ward was, but he’s got a lot of talent. His biggest weapon is his speed, which can really put cornerbacks on their heels. Unlike a lot of quick receivers coming out of college, he’s capable of making the tough catches. Lane is also incredible after the catch. He’s a good route runner and brings some skill as a kick returner as well.

Lane does a lot of things, but he’ll need to improve his route running and footwork. He doesn’t sell his routes especially well and can get choppy with his feet when making breaks at the top of his routes.

Coming into free agency, the receiver position was a big need for the Steelers. They jumped all over that roster deficiency, trading Seattle for DK Metcalf. Now, they’ve got one of the best receiving tandems in the NFL with a much smaller need at the position.

That doesn’t mean Lane will be completely off the board for Pittsburgh. This is a relatively deep draft class at the position. Lane will likely be available early on Day-3 of the draft, likely in the fourth or fifth rounds. The Steelers have some solid depth with Calvin Austin III, and Roman Wilson is on the roster as well. Wilson barely played his rookie season due to some lingering injuries. The Steelers may look at him as essentially another draft pick added this year.

Growing up a Steelers fan, Lane has a lot of admiration for Mike Tomlin as well.

“I actually shook Mike Tomlin’s hand at the Senior Bowl,” Lane said. “I was starstruck for a second, I had to lock back in. It was just a cool moment. I don’t even remember exactly what he said. I just remembered he said my name, I was like ‘Oh man, that’s crazy.'”

— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 19, 2025

If the Steelers do address WR in the later rounds of the draft, it doesn’t sound like Jaylin Lane would be upset to end up in Pittsburgh.