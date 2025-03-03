‘Would Never Speak In Absolutes:’ Rams HC Sean McVay Doesn’t Rule Out Cooper Kupp Staying In L.A.

NFL free agency is right around the corner, and some teams are already making notable moves. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been traded to the Washington Commanders, eliminating one possible option for the Pittsburgh Steelers to upgrade at receiver. However, there are still other quality receivers available on the trade market. Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams is another name linked to the Steelers, but he could still stay with his current team, according to Rams head coach Sean McVay.

“I would never speak in absolutes,” McVay said Monday when asked if the door was closed on Kupp staying with the Rams if they can’t find a trade partner, according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times on Twitter.

McVay, when asked if door was completely closed on Kupp returning if no trade partner was found: "I would never speak in absolutes." — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) March 3, 2025

While the most likely outcome seems to be Kupp getting traded, that isn’t a sure thing. It takes two to tango. If the Rams can’t find a trade partner, they might have to keep Kupp. They could always cut him, but for a team that wants to compete for a championship, it might want to recoup some value with Kupp.

The Rams are keeping Matthew Stafford, showing that they aren’t blowing their team up yet. It’s also important to note that Kupp didn’t request a trade. He could still feel spurned, but a reconciliation doesn’t seem to be off the table.

For the Steelers, that isn’t ideal news. The Rams could keep Kupp if they don’t like any of the deals offered to them. The Steelers were reportedly interested in trading for Kupp last year, but the Rams decided not to deal him. Perhaps a similar situation could play out, although it feels much more likely that Kupp will be traded this time around.

Trading for Kupp will likely come with a decent amount of risk. The last few years have not been kind to him. Kupp hasn’t played a full season since 2021, dealing with multiple injuries. He’ll be 32 this year as well, so his best days are probably behind him.

While Kupp might be a solid option alongside George Pickens, his age, injury history, and price tag might outweigh that. There’s a reason the Rams are likely moving on from him. That could also be a reason why he might not have a robust trade market. If the Rams do end up cutting Kupp, that might make him a more viable option for the Steelers. It might be better to wait and see if the Rams decide to keep or cut him.