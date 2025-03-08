Will Steelers’ QB Decision Affect WRs’ Willingness To Sign Here?

Will the Steelers’ decision at quarterback affect free agent wide receivers’ willingness to sign?

It’s 5 AM—do you know who your quarterback is? Because the Steelers don’t. Specifically, it’s 5 AM on Friday, March 7. The NFL’s “legal tampering” period starts on March 10, and the new league year begins March 12.

So when are the Steelers going to know who their quarterback is? It shouldn’t be that hard, considering their two presumed options are technically under contract until next week. Their plan is to move forward with either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, but plans can go awry.

Once the Steelers answer their quarterback question, they will still have many others. For example, how will their quarterback answer affect their ability to sign other players? Last year, basically every free agent they signed cited Russell Wilson as one of the reasons they were attracted to the Steelers.

For a team in the market for wide receivers, how attractive is Justin Fields as a destination? While he improved his stock with the Steelers last year, he still averaged only 184 passing yards in six starts. Would a player like DK Metcalf, who has asked for a trade, want to come here for that?

After Russell Wilson led the Steelers down a five-game spiral to end last season, it’s hard to say he would be a huge draw, either. A year ago, people could tell themselves it was the Broncos. He could revive himself with a stable franchise like the Steelers. Yet now it sounds like the Steelers prefer his backup if they have their druthers.

Pretty soon, the Steelers will potentially have their pick of Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, Tyler Lockett, and a slew of other wide receivers. And those are just the veterans who have been or likely will be released.

But how many of these wide receivers will want to play for the Steelers, and how much does that hinge on the quarterback position? What if the Steelers end up with neither Wilson nor Fields—what then? Until they actually have someone under contract, that is a possibility we have to consider.

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson, and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.