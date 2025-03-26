Which Quarterback Did Steelers’ Locker Room Want?

Which quarterback did the Steelers’ locker room want?

With the Steelers’ quarterback options quickly dwindling, it’s fair to consider the players’ view of the situation. Heading into the start of the new league year, it’s reasonable to assume they had clear expectations about the future. Most likely, they assumed the Steelers would re-sign either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson. After all, that’s what their owner said that they wanted to do, and they did try to re-sign Fields.

But let’s take a step back and consider the situation more broadly. All cards on the table, which quarterback would the locker room have most preferred? If Steelers players knew it could be Fields, Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, or anybody else who was a legitimate possibility, which is the quarterback players would have most supported?

Publicly, they supported their then-teammates. Cameron Heyward, for example, came out and said that he didn’t think there were any better options than Fields and Wilson. With both signing elsewhere, of course, that ship has sailed. The Steelers don’t have either of them available, but it’s not wholly irrelevant.

How the Steelers view the manner in which the team handles the quarterback position certainly matters. Assuming Aaron Rodgers signs, how will his teammates welcome him? How do players feel about reports of what the Steelers offered Fields? Which players might feel that they did wrong by not keeping Russell Wilson, who was their starter? After all, he just signed for a rather reasonable deal, all things considered.

While the Steelers publicly stated their preference to re-sign Fields or Wilson, was there a sentiment that the best option would be Rodgers if the Jets released him? If so, that would be similar to last offseason, which saw them sign Wilson. All along, we assumed it would be Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph competing for the starting job.

Instead, the Steelers wound up with Wilson and Fields—and now both of them are gone, too. Are players growing fatigued with the endless carousel? How do they feel about potentially signing a quarterback who is clearly at the end of his career? Might some players prefer to draft a rookie, or trade for Kirk Cousins, or simply stick with Rudolph? What would the players have chosen had they had all the variables at the start of the new league year?

