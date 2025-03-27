When Will Aaron Rodgers Give Steelers An Answer?

When will Aaron Rodgers give the Pittsburgh Steelers an answer about his decision?

For better or worse, there is no bigger question the Steelers are facing than Aaron Rodgers’ timeline for deciding whether to sign with the team or not. If he signs, the rest of their plans can fall into place. If he does not, they have to put serious contingencies into motion. Even if they are prepared to start Mason Rudolph, they are precipitously thin at quarterback.

The Steelers reportedly have had an offer on the table for Rodgers for weeks, with no timetable for an answer. The reality is nobody knows when the ayahuasca smoke will rise from the chimney, revealing the answer. Some have intimated it could come any day now; others have suggested after the draft.

One would hope Rodgers will have an answer for the Steelers sooner rather than later, which is amply plausible. By appearances, there is no other strong suitor at the moment, the Vikings prepared to work with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy and the Giants having turned to Russell Wilson.

If Aaron Rodgers doesn’t play for the Steelers, who does he play for? Of course, that is not a complete accounting of the situation—he doesn’t have to play for anyone. Many weigh the possibility of retirement as legitimate for Rodgers, now 41 years old. Basically, it comes down to whether the Steelers and their contract offer are appealing enough for Rodgers to decide to continue playing football.

Of course, he doesn’t have to formally retire, either. He can simply wait, and if a better opportunity arises, can step into that role. But if Rodgers likes the Steelers, there would be no reason for it. Reports suggest that he had a productive six-hour meeting with the team last week, but to what end? Unless the Vikings or Giants or some other team steps in, he doesn’t really have any other options right now.

Now, I don’t know that the timing matters much, at least before the draft. If the Steelers don’t sign Rodgers by then, then obviously they have to give stronger consideration to drafting a quarterback high. Otherwise, though, it likely doesn’t much affect their strategy. But having an answer would at least provide some peace of mind.

